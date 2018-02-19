Acct/Finance Asst

Employer
Multi-Therapeutic Services, Inc.
Location
Silver Spring, Maryland
Salary
Good Salary and Benefits
Posted
Feb 19, 2018
Closes
Mar 26, 2018
Function
Accountant
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Manager (Manager / Supervisor of Staff)
Hours
Full Time

DC Firm requires degreed Accountant or Finance Assistant with 2 years of experience.  Ability to assist in supervision of office staff & perform accounting functions such as budgeting /analysis, bank reconciliation, PR tax, accruals, GL, TB, etc.  Strong verbal and written communication, Excel and MS Office experience a must.  Good salary and benefits.   Principals only.  Send resume to c.johnson@mtsorg

