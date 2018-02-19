Acct/Finance Asst
- Employer
- Multi-Therapeutic Services, Inc.
- Location
- Silver Spring, Maryland
- Salary
- Good Salary and Benefits
- Posted
- Feb 19, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 26, 2018
- Function
- Accountant
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Manager (Manager / Supervisor of Staff)
- Hours
- Full Time
DC Firm requires degreed Accountant or Finance Assistant with 2 years of experience. Ability to assist in supervision of office staff & perform accounting functions such as budgeting /analysis, bank reconciliation, PR tax, accruals, GL, TB, etc. Strong verbal and written communication, Excel and MS Office experience a must. Good salary and benefits. Principals only. Send resume to c.johnson@mtsorg
Apply for Acct/Finance Asst
Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly