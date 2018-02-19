CONSTRUCTION ESTIMATOR
STATE CONSTRUCTION CORP
Prince George's, Maryland
- Competitive
Feb 19, 2018
Mar 26, 2018
- CONSTRUCTION PROJECT ESTIMATOR
- Other
- Other
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
Full Time
DC Metro based company seeking a Construction/Project Estimator specializing in heavy highway and water sewer construction. Responsibilities will include estimating of a variety of site civil construction projects.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Create and implement estimating procedure with the end goal being uniformity within the department.
- Attend pre-bid meetings, walk-throughs and site visits.
- Review bid requirements for projects ensuring all aspects of the project are documented and accounted for.
- Prepare takeoffs, work with subs and suppliers to secure competitive pricing.
- Identify, manage and maintain relationships with subcontractors, ensuring bids are completed timely, completely, and accurately.
- Develop and sustain working relationships with clients through direct communication.
- Properly turn over bid documents and sub/supplier buyout information to Project Manager in a timely manner.
- Other duties as assigned.
Qualifications and Skills
- Excellent interpersonal communication skills, both written and verbal.
- Be a team player.
- Have a keen attention to detail, a high level of organizational skills, and be able to handle complex responsibilities.
- Proficiency using Microsoft Office, including Outlook & Excel.
- Ability to read blueprints and construction documents.
- Ability to negotiate terms and conditions.
- Manage tight deadlines.
- Minimum experience requirement – (5) years civil construction estimating experience specializing in sitework and underground utilities.
Contact us at 301.856.6995 or alvinc@stateconstructioncorp.com
