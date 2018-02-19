CONSTRUCTION ESTIMATOR

DC Metro based company seeking a Construction/Project Estimator specializing in heavy highway and water sewer construction.  Responsibilities will include estimating of a variety of site civil construction projects.

Responsibilities and Duties

  • Create and implement estimating procedure with the end goal being uniformity within the department.
  • Attend pre-bid meetings, walk-throughs and site visits.
  • Review bid requirements for projects ensuring all aspects of the project are documented and accounted for.
  • Prepare takeoffs, work with subs and suppliers to secure competitive pricing.
  • Identify, manage and maintain relationships with subcontractors, ensuring bids are completed timely, completely, and accurately.
  • Develop and sustain working relationships with clients through direct communication.
  • Properly turn over bid documents and sub/supplier buyout information to Project Manager in a timely manner.
  • Other duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Skills

  • Excellent interpersonal communication skills, both written and verbal.
  • Be a team player.
  • Have a keen attention to detail, a high level of organizational skills, and be able to handle complex responsibilities.
  • Proficiency using Microsoft Office, including Outlook & Excel.
  • Ability to read blueprints and construction documents.
  • Ability to negotiate terms and conditions.
  • Manage tight deadlines.
  • Minimum experience requirement – (5) years civil construction estimating experience specializing in sitework and underground utilities.

Contact us at 301.856.6995 or alvinc@stateconstructioncorp.com

