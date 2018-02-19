Marketing and Communications Assistant
- Employer
- Sparks Group
- Location
- Germantown, Maryland
- Salary
- Competitive pay
- Posted
- Feb 19, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 26, 2018
- Ref
- AD216249
- Function
- Communications, Marketing and Public Relations
- Industry
- Healthcare, Nonprofit
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Summary/Company:
Sparks Group has partnered with a national professional surgery certification organization to find a Marketing and Communications Assistant who will be responsible for a broad range of projects to promote the public awareness of the association.
Responsibilities:
- Create and implement external communications plans highlighting products, tools and services that will drive results
- Draft communications materials to such as strategic plans, press releases, media alerts, speeches, social media content
- Serve as the Public Outreach Committee; public relations inquiries
- Assist with the annual summit; registration and tasks
- Manage the educational program and serve as main point of contact
- Measure and evaluate program results and communicate findings
- Lead strategic programming cross functionally for identification, content development and paid strategy
- Manage budgets
- Add and edit content on websites
- Work to advance communications strategy to external partners and staff within all
- Manage agency partners and vendors
- Additional responsibilities as assigned
Qualifications/Background Profile:
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent relevant experience
- Strong written and verbal communication skills (portfolio or writing sample will be required)
- Experience using traditional and marketing techniques to leverage them for executing successful integrated campaigns
- Knowledge in analyzing campaign results and insights
- Ability to manage multiple projects and deadlines
- Outstanding presentation skills
- 2 years of experience with digital marketing preferred
Qualified candidates should send their resume to Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.
We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!
