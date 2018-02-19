Job Summary/Company:

Sparks Group has partnered with a national professional surgery certification organization to find a Marketing and Communications Assistant who will be responsible for a broad range of projects to promote the public awareness of the association.

Responsibilities:

Create and implement external communications plans highlighting products, tools and services that will drive results

Draft communications materials to such as strategic plans, press releases, media alerts, speeches, social media content

Serve as the Public Outreach Committee; public relations inquiries

Assist with the annual summit; registration and tasks

Manage the educational program and serve as main point of contact

Measure and evaluate program results and communicate findings

Lead strategic programming cross functionally for identification, content development and paid strategy

Manage budgets

Add and edit content on websites

Work to advance communications strategy to external partners and staff within all

Manage agency partners and vendors

Additional responsibilities as assigned

Qualifications/Background Profile:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent relevant experience

Strong written and verbal communication skills (portfolio or writing sample will be required)

Experience using traditional and marketing techniques to leverage them for executing successful integrated campaigns

Knowledge in analyzing campaign results and insights

Ability to manage multiple projects and deadlines

Outstanding presentation skills

2 years of experience with digital marketing preferred

