Job Summary/Company:

Do you enjoy helping people? Are you innately customer service oriented with the desire to work in a professional office environment yet enjoy a business casual dress code? Do you have retail, restaurant, call center, receptionist or any direct customer interaction experience? Do you prefer work hours that provide consistency and schedules that don’t fluctuate? If so, we have the opportunity you are looking for in Frederick, MD. This is a great opportunity for someone who has transferable “people/service skills” and the desire to work in an office. NO OUTBOUND TELEMARKETING OR COLLECTIONS CALLS! Only inbound calls from existing customers who have questions regarding their accounts. We WANT to speak with you! Submit your resume via the link and then please CALL 301-663-0130 for immediate consideration.

Responsibilities:

Utilize your tech savvy computer skills to support a growing organization

Deliver world class service utilizing articulate and professional phone demeanor

Apply your excellent work ethic in a team oriented environment

Qualifications/Background profile:

Desire to work a set, full time 40 hours a week - 8 hours a day schedule - Work/Life Balance!

Ability to multitask using research skills while simultaneously satisfying customer’s needs

Recent, related customer interaction experience reflected on current resume whether face to face or on the phone

Excellent phone etiquette with strong service skills

MS Office computer proficiency is required

Ability to multitask in a fast-paced environment while maintaining a “customer centric” focused mindset

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.

We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!