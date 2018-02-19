Sentara Healthcare is currently seeking a Physical Therapist Assitant. Sentara Healthcare offers an excellent benefits package, cutting edge-technology, competitive compensation and opportunities for career growth. If you would like to be a part of healthcare leader-apply now and join our team that is 28,000 strong and growing.

Administer physical therapy treatments and procedures under supervision of a physical therapist. May assist in the development of treatment plans, carry out routine functions, and document the progress of treatment within the scope of treatment plans established by a physical therapist. Provides age appropriate education for clients and caregivers. Supervise and assume responsibility for care provided by identified team members.

Education Level

Associate's Level Degree - PHYSICAL THERAPY ASSISTANT

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support, Physical Therapy Asst

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Learning Strategies, Mgmt of Material Resources, Monitoring, Service Orientation, Social Perceptiveness, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Time Management, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below