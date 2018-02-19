LPN
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Virginia Beach, VA
- Posted
- Feb 19, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Part Time
Job Description: Monitors residents' conditions; develops and implements nursing care plans; performs routine nursing procedures and treatments; assists physicians and/or RN with diagnostic and therapeutic procedures; administers medications; documents nursing care in patient medical records; maintains narcotic and medication records; communicates nursing observations and concerns to other members of the health care team.
Education Level
Trade School Graduate - NURSING
Experience
Required: Medical Terminology - Previous experience
Preferred: Nursing - 3 years
License
Required: Licensed Practical Nurse
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Service Orientation, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
PACE specific incumbents for this position require a minimum of one year of experience working with the frail or elderly population. Proficiency in the use of standard patient care equipment. CPR Certification within 3 months of hire.