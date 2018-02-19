AESTHETICIAN
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Charlottesville, VA
- Posted
- Feb 19, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description:
Sentara Martha Jefferson Medical Group is seeking a full time experienced Aesthetician to join our team! At a minimum, we are seeking applicants with at least two (2) years of experience in treating the face, neck and body with advanced chemical and cosmetic preparations and aesthetic medical treatments.
REQUIREMENTS
Education: Trade School Graduate
License: Aesthetician License
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Other
The Aesthetician, in collaboration with the surgeon, is responsible for assigned activities related to aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. Aesthetician is to comply with the Technical Protocol procedures to deliver the highest quality aesthetic services consistently to the aesthetic and reconstructive patients in a safe, hygienic professional pleasant manner.
Education Level
Trade School Graduate
Experience
Required: Clinical - Previous experience
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required:
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Aesthetician License required.