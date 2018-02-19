AESTHETICIAN

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Charlottesville, VA
Posted
Feb 19, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description:
Sentara Martha Jefferson Medical Group is seeking a full time experienced Aesthetician to join our team! At a minimum, we are seeking applicants with at least two (2) years of experience in treating the face, neck and body with advanced chemical and cosmetic preparations and aesthetic medical treatments.

REQUIREMENTS
Education: Trade School Graduate
License: Aesthetician License

The Aesthetician, in collaboration with the surgeon, is responsible for assigned activities related to aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. Aesthetician is to comply with the Technical Protocol procedures to deliver the highest quality aesthetic services consistently to the aesthetic and reconstructive patients in a safe, hygienic professional pleasant manner.

Education Level
Trade School Graduate

Experience
Required: Clinical - Previous experience

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required:

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Aesthetician License required.

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this