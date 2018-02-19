Sentara Healthcare is currently recruiting for the position of Manager, Quality Management. This is a Full Time, day position located at Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center, Williamsburg, Virginia.

This position is responsible for providing operational leadership in development and accomplishments of the Quality Improvement Program. The manager works with assigned areas to establish implement and measure quality improvement initiative's necessary to accomplish and improvement in care. This position is also responsible for the implementation of performance improvement initiatives that integrate support and link division goals and strategic imperatives. Supports administrative and medical staff leadership, clinical and operational staff in identifying, prioritizing, organizing and implementing initiatives to improve quality, efficiency, patient safety and reduce costs. Manages and supports medical staff performance improvement and peer review and accreditation/regulatory.

Education Level

Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience

Required: Healthcare - 2 years, Management - 3 years, Quality Improvement - 2 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Instructing, Judgment and Decision Making, Mathematics, Mgmt of Financial Resources, Mgmt of Staff Resources, Project Management, Social Perceptiveness, Speaking, Technology Design, Technology/Computer, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

All licenses must be maintained in area of specialty. Requires local travel.