CARE TRANSITION COORDINATOR
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Chesapeake, VA
- Posted
- Feb 19, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Care Transition Coordinator
Sentara Home Health is accepting applications for a full-time Care Transition Coordinator.
This is a day shift position.
Licensed RN, LPN, or BSW required. Must have a minimum of one year relevant experience.
RN with BSN preferred.
All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire.
Sentara offers excellent compensation and benefits.
Responsible for the identification and assessment of home care and hospice needs of patient population and coordination of these services to ensure a smooth transition to the next site of care.
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: Related - 1 year
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Active Listening, Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Coordination, Critical Thinking, Instructing, Marketing, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word, Reading Comprehension, Service Orientation, Speaking, Time Management, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Licensed RN, LPN, or BSW required. Proof of education as LPN, RN or BSW required.
External Posting Description
Full-time. Day Shift.