Sentara Home Health is accepting applications for a full-time Care Transition Coordinator.This is a day shift position.Licensed RN, LPN, or BSW required. Must have a minimum of one year relevant experience.RN with BSN preferred.All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire.Sentara offers excellent compensation and benefits.

Responsible for the identification and assessment of home care and hospice needs of patient population and coordination of these services to ensure a smooth transition to the next site of care.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: Related - 1 year

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Active Listening, Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Coordination, Critical Thinking, Instructing, Marketing, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word, Reading Comprehension, Service Orientation, Speaking, Time Management, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Licensed RN, LPN, or BSW required. Proof of education as LPN, RN or BSW required.

External Posting Description

Full-time.

Day shift.