MENTAL HEALTH ASSOCIATE

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Norfolk, VA
Posted
Feb 19, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description:
Sentara Norfolk General Hospital is currently seeking a Mental Health Associate for a Full time Rotating shift position on the Mental Health Nursing Unit. Candidates that will be given serious consideration will have 1 year of Behavior Health work experience. Bachelor's degree required or 4 years experience in behavioral health setting required in lieu of degree. Crisis Prevention Intervention training within 15 days of hire. Knowledge of basic Medical Terminology and abnormal human behavior.

Performs direct and indirect patient care activities for mental health patients, including technical duties in support of the delivery of nursing care and under supervision of a RN. Leads and co-facilitates educational and activity groups. Assists with milieu management to ensure a safe, therapeutic environment for patients and staff.

Education Level
Bachelor's Level Degree - EDUCATION - Experience in lieu of education: Yes OR
Bachelor's Level Degree - PSYCHOLOGY - Experience in lieu of education: Yes OR
Bachelor's Level Degree - SOCIOLOGY - Experience in lieu of education: Yes

Experience
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Behavioral Health - 1 year

License
Required: Basic Life Support

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Technology/Computer

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Bachelor's degree required or 4 years experience in behavioral health setting required in lieu of degree. Crisis Prevention Intervention training within 15 days of hire. Knowledge of basic Medical Terminology and abnormal human behavior.

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this