Registered Nurse, Licensed Practical Nurse or Licensed Social Worker strongly preferred.Three years Management, Healthcare, Nursing or Sales experience required.Bachelor's level degree preferred, but will consider candidates with additional 4 years related experience in lieu of bachelor's degree.Hospice experience strongly preferred.Sales and Marketing experience preferred.Excellent communication skills required.This is a full-time - day shift position.Apply on-line today!

Responsible for the overall operations and oversight of the Care Transition Coordinators (CTC). Assumes responsibility and accountability for clinical and sales operations for the entire service area as serviced by the CTCs. Develops sales and marketing strategies for the CTCs, in conjunction with Director of Referral Services and Sales Team. Manages all hospital and long-term care sales and clinical service activities by the CTCs as they relate to home care services, including home health, hospice and infusion services. Key areas of concentration will include census goal attainment, referral to admission conversion rates, customer satisfaction, admission processing, and strategic census growth plan administration for the agency.

Education Level

Bachelor's Level Degree - Experience in lieu of education: Yes

Experience

Required: Related - 3 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Licensed Practical Nurse, Licensed Social Worker, Registered Nurse

Skills

Required:

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

3 years Management, Healthcare, Nursing or Sale. Additional 4 years related experience required in lieu of bachelor's degree. RN candidates after November 30, 2018 will be required to have a BSN. RN hires prior to November 30, 2018 will be required to sign a BSN agreement committing to enrollment in accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire.

External Posting Description

Full-time.

Day shift.