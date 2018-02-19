REGISTERED NURSE

Sentara Healthcare
Chesapeake, VA
Feb 19, 2018
Mar 20, 2018
Nurse
Healthcare
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Part Time
Job Description:

Registered Nurse - IV Therapy

Sentara Home Health is seeking an experienced RN for our IV Therapy Team in Chesapeake, Virginia.

This is a part-time - weekend shift position. (48 hours every two weeks)

Work the weekends and have the rest of your week off!

Must have a minimum of one year relevant RN experience.

BSN preferred, but will consider Diploma or Associate's Degree RN with requirement to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire.

Sentara offers competitive wages and excellent benefits, including tuition assistance!

Apply on-line today. Our recruiter will be happy to talk with you.


Chat on-line with our Home Health Recruiter on Mondays from 9-10 a.m.
Click on link below!

https://app.brazenconnect.com/a/sentara/s/4vzg4/next

The Registered Nurse develops, implements and evaluates plans of care for specific patient populations. Coordinates and collaborates with multidisciplinary team members to facilitate integrated and comprehensive care. Possesses clinical knowledge and skills to meet standards as required by specific clinical areas.

Education Level
RN-Associate's Degree OR
RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR
RN-Diploma (Non-degree)

Experience
Required: Nursing - 1 year

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Basic Cardiac Life Support, Registered Nurse

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Additional experience for specialty areas may be required. All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire.

External Posting Description
Part-time. Weekend shift.

