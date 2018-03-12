Not required

You must be a U.S. Citizen or National.

You must meet the definition of professional and specialized experience.

You must possess a Law Degree and an active bar membership of any state.

Required to pass a background investigation and fingerprint check.

Must be registered for Selective Service, if applicable (www.sss.gov)

This can be demonstrated by one of the following:



1. Professional registration-- Current registration as a professional engineer by any State, the District of Columbia, Guam or Puerto Rico.



2. Written test-- Evidence of passing the Engineer-in-Training (EIT) examination or the written test required for professional registration, administered by the Boards of Engineering Examiners in various States, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico.



3. Specified academic courses-- Successful completion of at least 60 semester hours in the physical, mathematical and engineering sciences and including the courses specified in the basic requirements. The courses must be fully acceptable toward meeting the requirements of a professional engineering curriculum as described in paragraph A.



4. Related curriculum-- Successful completion of a curriculum leading to a bachelor's degree in engineering technology or in an appropriate professional field, e.g., physics, chemistry, biology, architecture, computer science, mathematics, hydrology, or geology, may be accepted in lieu of an Engineering degree, provided the applicant has had at least 1 year of professional engineering experience with professional engineering supervision and guidance.



AND



(C) Conferred law degree from an accredited college or university (minimum: J.D. or equivalent);



AND



(D) Proof of active membership of the Bar of any state, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, or any U.S. territory, in good standing.

Specialized Experience

The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) has not issued qualification standards for attorney positions.USPTO sets minimum qualifications for attorney positions and sets forth these qualifications in each vacancy announcement.: is experience that has equipped you with the particular knowledge, skills and abilities to perform successfully the duties of the position, and that is typically in or related to the position to be filled. To be creditable, specialized experience must have been equivalent to at least the next lower grade level. Candidates for the GS-14 grade level must have at least 52 weeks of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-13 grade level in the Federal service. Candidates for the GS-15 grade level must have at least 52 weeks of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-14 grade level in the Federal service.Specialized experience for this position is defined as experience in all of the following areas:Skill set 1: Litigation, appellate, federal court clerkship, or patent prosecution experience addressing technical issues in the area of patent law;Skill set 2: Drafting responsibility for briefs, memos, and legal opinions in the area of patent law; andSkill set 3: Conducting legal research and preparing written analysis of legal, factual, or policy issues in the area of patent law.For GS-14: At least three (3) years of:Professional legal/law experience is experience that has equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills, abilities and/or competencies to perform successfully the duties of the position to be filled. This experience is characterized by breadth and depth of experience in rendering professional legal advice and services with respect to questions, regulations, practices, or other matters falling within the purview of a Federal government agency, private sector, law firm, or other organization; preparing interpretative and administrative orders, rules, or regulations to give effect to the provisions of governing statutes or other requirements of law; drafting, negotiating, or examining contracts or other legal documents; drafting, preparing formal comments, or making substantive recommendations regarding proposed legislation; editing and preparing for publication statutes enacted by Congress and opinions or decisions of a court, commission, or board; drafting and reviewing decisions for consideration and adoption by an organization or official; conducting investigations to obtain facts; determining questions of law; studying, analyzing and evaluating legal precedents, to present findings. For the GS-15: At least four (4) years: This experience is characterized by breadth and depth of experience in rendering professional legal advice and services with respect to questions, regulations, practices, or other matters falling within the purview of a Federal government agency, private sector, law firm, or other organization; preparing interpretative and administrative orders, rules, or regulations to give effect to the provisions of governing statutes or other requirements of law; drafting, negotiating, or examining contracts or other legal documents; drafting, preparing formal comments, or making substantive recommendations regarding proposed legislation; editing and preparing for publication statutes enacted by Congress and opinions or decisions of a court, commission, or board; drafting and reviewing decisions for consideration and adoption by an organization or official; conducting investigations to obtain facts; determining questions of law; studying, analyzing and evaluating legal precedents, to present findings. Legal work is described as extremely complex and difficult and requires a high order of original and creative legal endeavor in balancing conflicting interests; has broad or wide-scope impact on an economy, industry, private or public interests; and may involve directly or indirectly very large sums of money. Work may also involve acting as principal attorney in charge of the preparation and presentation of cases; recommending policies and developing procedures and regulations to implement new or amended legislation; and acting as legal, general or senior counsel to a major firm or organization. The incumbent is also expected to have expert knowledge of leadership and team building skills and techniques such as group facilitation, coordination, coaching, problem solving, interpersonal communication, integration of work processes and products, obtaining resources, and liaison with the supervisor to ensure efficient and adequate outcome and results (e.g. timely delivery of quality work products and services produced by the team lead). Additionally, the incumbent is expected to display the ability to make managerial decisions, to include planning, reviewing, and evaluating the work of others as well as providing feedback on the results of the work assigned. The incumbent is also expected to possess expert skill in preparing well-written, persuasive, and accurate documents for a variety of audiences, which are fully supported by appropriate facts and analysis.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

To meet minimum eligibility requirements for this position, applicants must:



(A) Possess a Bachelor's degree in the study of engineering, chemistry, or biology from an accredited undergraduate college or university.



For an engineering degree, the curriculum must:



1. Be accredited by the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) as a professional engineering curriculum; OR



2. Include differential and integral calculus and courses (more advanced than first-year physics and chemistry) in five of the following seven areas:



a) statics, dynamics



b) strength of materials (stress-strain relationships)



c) fluid mechanics, hydraulics



d) thermodynamics



e) electrical fields and circuits



f) nature and properties of materials (relating to particle and aggregate structure to properties)



g) any other comparable area of fundamental engineering science or physics, such as optics, heat transfer, soil mechanics or electronics



OR



(B) A combination of Education and Experience. This combination of college level education, training and/or technical experience must have furnished both:



• A thorough knowledge of the physical and mathematical sciences underlying professional engineering;



AND



• A good understanding, both theoretical and practical, of the engineering sciences and techniques and their application to professional engineering.



Education Requirements continued in "Requirements Section"

Applicants applying for this position must be a United States Citizen.



If you are a male applicant born after December 31, 1959, you must certify that you have registered with the Selective Service System. If you are exempt from registration under Selective Service Law, you must provide appropriate proof of exemption. Please visit the Selective Service System website for more information.



This is a Bargaining Unit position.



This is a Public Trust position and has a risk level designation of “moderate”.



Background Investigation - If selected for this position, you may be required to complete a Declaration for Federal Employment (OF-306), which includes a fingerprint and credit check, to determine your suitability for Federal employment and to authorize a background investigation.



The USPTO participates in E-Verify. For more information on E-Verify, please visit the Department of Homeland Security Website.



Trial Period- If selected, you may be required to complete a two year trial period.



All Federal employees are required to have Federal salary payments made by direct deposit to a financial institution of their choice.



Relocation Expenses are not authorized and will not be paid.



Individuals who have special priority selection rights under the Agency Career Transition Assistance Program (CTAP) or Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP) will be eligible if it is determined that they have exceeded the minimum qualifications for the position. Information about CTAP/ICTAP eligibility is on the Office of Personnel Management’s Career Transition Resources website



CTAP/ICTAP documentation requirements are listed in the ‘Required Documents’ section of this announcement.



More than one selection may be made from this announcement if additional identical vacancies in the same title, series, grade, and unit occur within 90 days from the date the certificate was issued.



All application materials become the property of the United States Patent and Trademark Office.



The United States Patent and Trademark Office is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy and gender identity), national origin, political affiliation, sexual orientation, marital status, disability, genetic information, age, membership in an employee organization, retaliation, parental status, military service, or other non-merit factors. If you believe that you have been discriminated against and would like to file an EEO complaint, you must do so within 45 days of the date of the alleged discriminatory act. Claims of employment discrimination must be submitted to the attention of the USPTO’s Office of Equal Employment Opportunity & Diversity via email (oeeod@uspto.gov) or phone (571-272-8292).

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your eligibility for consideration and qualifications for the position will be determined based upon a review of your detailed resume and your supporting documentation.



Please note that a complete application is required for consideration. (Please review the “Required Documents” section of this job announcement to see what must be included in a complete application).

