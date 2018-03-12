Attorney-Adviser (General) (Technical Assistant)
- Arlington, Virginia
- Mar 12, 2018
- Mar 12, 2018
- Lawyer and Attorney
- Government and Public Services, Federal
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Full Time
Not required
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed No
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
Applicants must also meet the following to qualify for this position:
Applicant must be an active member in good standing, duly licensed, authorized and eligible to practice as an attorney under the laws of a state, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, or a U.S. Territory.
TO BE CONSIDERED, APPLICANTS MUST PROVIDE PROOF THAT THEY ARE AN ACTIVE MEMBER IN GOOD STANDING, DULY LICENSED, AUTHORIZED AND ELIGIBLE TO PRACTICE LAW.
NEW REQUIREMENT: PROOF OF ACTIVE BAR MEMBERSHIP MUST INCLUDE MONTH, DAY, YEAR AND BE DATED WITHIN A YEAR OF THE CLOSING DATE OF THE ANNOUNCEMENT.
No ranking criteria is used. Applicants must currently hold a permanent GS-13 or higher position. All qualified applicants will be submitted for reassignment consideration.
Qualification requirements must be met by the closing date of this announcement.
This job does not have an education qualification requirement.
Position to be filled under the provisions of the SSA/AFGE Merit Promotion Plan. Additional selections may be made within 3 months of the date of the initial selection.
LOCALITY PAY: Salary will be set in accordance with locality pay provisions. Candidates currently receiving a higher locality pay than the office applied for are advised that should they be selected, they will lose entitlement to the higher locality pay.
OTHER NOTES:
This position is eligible for telework.
Relocation expenses will not be paid.
This is a (5/5c) moderate risk. The selected employee will be required to complete a Standard Form 85p, Questionnaire for Public Trust Positions, in order to have the appropriate investigation conducted, unless the employee has been previously certified eligible to occupy a position at this level.
You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.
No ranking criteria is used.Read more Security clearance Public Trust - Background Investigation
