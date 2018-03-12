Not required

To qualify for this position, you must meet the basic professional requirements and specialized experience requirement below.Degree: that included 15 semester hours in statistics (or in mathematics and statistics, provided at least 6 semester hours were in statistics), and 9 additional semester hours in one or more of the following: physical or biological sciences, medicine, education, or engineering; or in the social sciences including demography, history, economics, social welfare, geography, international relations, social or cultural anthropology, health sociology, political science, public administration, psychology, etc. Credit toward meeting statistical course requirements should be given for courses in which 50 percent of the course content appears to be statistical methods, e.g., courses that included studies in research methods in psychology or economics such as tests and measurements or business cycles, or courses in methods of processing mass statistical data such as tabulating methods or electronic data processing.Combination of education and experience -- courses as shown in A above, plus appropriate experience or additional education. The experience should have included a full range of professional statistical work such as (a) sampling, (b) collecting, computing, and analyzing statistical data, and (c) applying statistical techniques such as measurement of central tendency, dispersion, skewness, sampling error, simple and multiple correlation, analysis of variance, and tests of significance.Specialized experience is defined as one year of professional work experience conducting research and/or statistical studies which involved planning and designing surveys; modifying and applying research and statistical methods and techniques to the collection and analysis of data; and preparing summaries or reports with data presented in graphic, narrative or numerical form.

There is no education substitution at this grade level.

1. Knowledge of statistical modeling compilation practices and techniques, data presentation techniques and reporting procedures to project trends.



2. Skill in communication of statistical data results and associated recommendations to multi-disciplinary personnel.



3. Ability to lead projects and maintain effective working relationships in planning, research, of performance based measurements.



