1. Demonstrated ability in general management of, and knowledge of and extensive practical experience in, business, public administration, accounting, policy and program analysis in large public and private sector organizations and academic institutions.



2. Demonstrated experience implementing major Administration, Congressional and private sector initiatives that impact the administrative operation and business processes of an organization, including factors that impact financial resources and business management.



3. Knowledge and ability to integrate budget and performance objectives with financial and resources management processes to address specific organizational needs, including those of complex research and development programs and organizations.



4. Demonstrated ability to communicate effectively, both orally and in writing. Includes the ability to provide effective liaison with Administration officials, Congressional staff, and representatives of stakeholder organizations.



5. Knowledge of the Federal budget and financial processes, including the roles of OMB and Congressional committees and the timing, format, and basis for significant budgetary decisions and oversight activities. Includes ability to implement, interpret and execute OMB circulars and guidance.



Demonstrated ability to bring about strategic change, both within and outside the organization, to meet organizational goals. Includes the ability to establish an organizational vision and to implement it in a continuously changing environment.Demonstrated ability to lead people toward meeting the organization’s vision, mission, and goals. Includes the ability to provide an inclusive workplace that fosters the development of others, facilitates cooperation and teamwork, and supports constructive resolution of conflicts.Demonstrated ability to meet organizational goals and customer expectations. Includes the ability to make decisions that produce high-quality results by applying technical knowledge, analyzing problems, and calculating risks.Demonstrated ability to manage human, financial, and information resources strategically.Demonstrated ability to build coalitions internally and with other Federal agencies, State and local governments, nonprofit and private sector organizations, foreign governments, or international organizations to achieve common goals.For detailed guidance on ECQs, applicants are strongly encouraged to review the Office of Personnel Management's Guide to Senior Executive Service Qualifications

