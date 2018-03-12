25% or less - You may be expected to travel for this position approximately 25%

Must be a current USCP Officer below the rank of Sergeant.

Must have attained the rank of Private First Class by the closing date of this announcement.

Must possess and maintain a valid driver's license.

Must be able to obtain/maintain a Top Secret and SCI security clearance.

Must be able to obtain and maintain a travel card.

Must successfully complete all required training, to include but not limited to Criminal Investigator Training, Advanced Interviewing Training School and Division specific training.

Must complete a one (1) year probation period.

Must maintain continuous satisfactory performance.

Must assume on-call and re-call duties when needed.

Must obtain and maintain all required certifications asspcoated with this position.

This job does not have an education qualification requirement.

Applications and supporting documentation must be received by the closing date of the announcement to receive consideration.



This position is non-exempt from the Fair Labor Standards Act overtime provisions.



This position is not included in a collective bargaining unit.



Note: More than one selection may be made from this vacancy announcement. The selection list will be active for a period of one (1) year from the date of approval of the selection memorandum. An applicant may request to be removed from consideration by sending a written request to the Office of Human Resources (OHR).



Assignment to the sections within the Investigations Division will be based on:

1) Needs of the Division

2) Placement on the ranked list based on all phases of the selection process

3) Applicant preference



If an applicant declines the assignment to the section offered, he/she will be removed from the active selection list.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

The following selection process will be used to further assess candidates who have met the initial eligibility factors. Candidates must qualify under Phase I and Phase II to be considered in subsequent phases.



Phase I: Initial Qualification - The Office of Human Resources (OHR) will conduct an eligibility factor review as outlined in this vacancy announcement. In consultation with OHR, a review of all candidates' personnel jackets will be conducted by an appointed review panel.



Phase II: Resume and KSA Self-Assessment Review - Knowledge, Skills and Abilities (KSAs) and resumes will be evaluated by an appointed review panel.

Ability to complete reports concisely, cogently, and compose effective narratives.

Ability to communicate with the public and possess outstanding interpersonal skills.

Ability to apply automated technology to support investigative activities.

Knowledge of the laws, regulations, practices, and procedures of law enforcement and police work.

Ability to analyze stressful situations quickly and objectively, and determine the proper course of action to take.