Investigations Division
- Employer
- USAJobs
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Mar 12, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Government and Public Services, Federal
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
25% or less - You may be expected to travel for this position approximately 25%
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed No
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
1. Must be a current USCP Officer below the rank of Sergeant who has the rank of Private First Class (PFC) by closing date of this announcement.
2. Must be in full and unrestricted duty on the closing date of this announcement.
3. Must not be in a leave restriction status as of the closing date of this announcement.
5. Must possess and maintain a valid driver's license.
6. Must be available to work flexible and/or additional hours and travel on short notice.
This job does not have an education qualification requirement.
Applications and supporting documentation must be received by the closing date of the announcement to receive consideration.
This position is non-exempt from the Fair Labor Standards Act overtime provisions.
This position is not included in a collective bargaining unit.
Note: More than one selection may be made from this vacancy announcement. The selection list will be active for a period of one (1) year from the date of approval of the selection memorandum. An applicant may request to be removed from consideration by sending a written request to the Office of Human Resources (OHR).
Assignment to the sections within the Investigations Division will be based on:
1) Needs of the Division
2) Placement on the ranked list based on all phases of the selection process
3) Applicant preference
If an applicant declines the assignment to the section offered, he/she will be removed from the active selection list.
You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.
The following selection process will be used to further assess candidates who have met the initial eligibility factors. Candidates must qualify under Phase I and Phase II to be considered in subsequent phases.
Phase I: Initial Qualification - The Office of Human Resources (OHR) will conduct an eligibility factor review as outlined in this vacancy announcement. In consultation with OHR, a review of all candidates' personnel jackets will be conducted by an appointed review panel.
Phase II: Resume and KSA Self-Assessment Review - Knowledge, Skills and Abilities (KSAs) and resumes will be evaluated by an appointed review panel.
- Ability to complete reports concisely, cogently, and compose effective narratives.
- Ability to communicate with the public and possess outstanding interpersonal skills.
- Ability to apply automated technology to support investigative activities.
- Knowledge of the laws, regulations, practices, and procedures of law enforcement and police work.
- Ability to analyze stressful situations quickly and objectively, and determine the proper course of action to take.
Candidates will complete a practical skills assessment consisting of scenarios, research, briefings and written exercises at the completion of the oral interview.
Results of this selection process will be used to recommend candidates to the hiring manager who is the final selecting official. The OHR will conduct a disciplinary action review to determine if there are pending disciplinary matters, which will be made known to the selecting official.
Prior to making his/her selection, the selecting official shall review any available Department documents, to include application documents and each candidates' complete career disciplinary record, results of selection process phases, and may, at their discretion, conduct interviews if necessary, with all recommended candidates.
The selection official may, at his/her discretion, not select a recommended candidate for reasons such as:
1. Substandard performance;
2. Serious sustained misconduct; and/or
3. Pending investigations internally or externally.
All aspects of the process are subject to the Department's legal review.
All final recommendations are subject to final approval of the Chief of Police.
Security clearance Not Applicable
