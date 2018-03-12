25% or less - You may be expected to travel for this position.

U.S. Citizenship required.

Appointment subject to background investigation and favorable adjudication.

Meet Selective Service Registration Act requirement for males.

You will be required to execute a Pathways Intern agreement.

You must continue to meet program requirements throughout employment.

Selectee will be required to participate in the Direct Deposit Electronics Funds Transfer Program.

The entire period served under the Intern Program counts as a trial period.

You may be expected to travel 25% or less for this position. Travel costs while on duty will be reimbursed.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoYou must have a minimum of a BA degree in history, or related field, which included at least 18 semester hours in history. You must be currently enrolled in a degree seeking program above the bachelor's level in history, or related field. Graduate education in the social sciences or humanities may also be credited provided your study included training in historical research methodology, or your thesis approached the subject from an historical viewpoint and used professional historical research methodology and techniques in its preparation.You may qualify at the grade 9 level by education, experience or, a combination of the two. The following is a summary of the OPM qualification standards. More information may be obtained at https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/ Possession of a master's degree, or two full years of graduate education equivalent to a master's degree in the subject fields listed above, meets all requirements for the grade 9 level; however, you must also meet the program eligibility requirements to be considered for this internship.Possession of a Bachelor degree in the fields listed above and at least one year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-07 level in Federal Service.is experience that has equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities needed to successfully perform the duties of this position. Examples of qualifying specialized experience at the GS-7 level include duties such as: identifying and determining the facts regarding the evolution and construction of historic structures and sites; documenting the chain of ownership and history of a group of historic buildings in a historic district; performing a study involving the architectural history of the United States or the history of technology or landscape architecture studies; or participating in a cultural resource inventory program.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

To qualify based on education: You must meet the Basic Requirement above and submit a legible copy of transcripts from an accredited institution with your name, school name, credit hours, course level, major(s), and grade-point average or class ranking. Transcripts do not need to be official, but if you are selected for this position and you used your education to qualify, you must provide official transcripts before you begin work.



You will NOT be considered under Pathways unless you provide supporting information from your school. Documentation may be provided in letter format from your academic advisor, school counselor, admission office, etc. to prove enrollment OR it may be provided in the form of several official documents from your school such as a copy of your official transcripts and a copy of your class schedule for next semester. Copies of documents from your school website are acceptable if they contain all relevant information as listed above. Letters from advisors or other school officials must be on school letterhead.



If you are using education completed in foreign colleges or universities to meet qualification requirements, you must show that your education credentials have been evaluated by a private organization that specializes in interpretation of foreign education programs and such education has been deemed equivalent to that gained in an accredited U.S. education program; or full credit has been given for the courses at a U.S. accredited college or university.

Applicants must be at least (1)18 years old or (2) at least 16 years old and: (a) Have graduated from high school or been awarded a certificate equivalent to graduating from high school; or (b) Have completed a formal vocational training program; or (c) Have received a statement from school authorities agreeing with their preference for employment rather than continuing their education; or (d) Be currently enrolled in a secondary school and either work only during school vacation periods or work part-time during the school year under a formal student employment program.



If selected, you will be required to sign a Pathways Agreement which specifies the conditions of your employment as we've indicated in this job announcement. You must continue to meet the Pathways Program requirements throughout the duration of your appointment. To verify that you do, we will require proof of your continued enrollment and good standing each semester or grading period throughout your internship. Failure to do so will result in termination of your internship and employment.



Physical Demands: The work is usually sedentary, but field work can involve strenuous activity in a variety of weather conditions.



Working Conditions: The work is performed in an office, library, or museum setting, but occasional field inspection is necessary.



If you are unable to apply online or need to fax a document that you do not have in electronic form, view the following link for information regarding an Alternate Application. Click the following link for more information, https://help.usastaffing.gov/Apply/index.php?title=Alternate_Application_Information.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

A review of your resume and supporting documentation will be made and compared against your responses to the Occupational Questionnaire to determine if you are qualified for this job. If your resume is incomplete or does not support the responses provided in the Occupational Questionnaire, or if you fail to submit all required documentation, you will be rated 'ineligible', 'not qualified', or your score may be adjusted accordingly. If a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully; errors or omissions may affect your rating.



Candidates will be rated and ranked using Category Rating procedures. These procedures place candidates with veteran's preference above non-preference eligibles within each category. Veterans with a service connected disability of at least 10 percent are listed in the highest quality category, except when the position being filled is scientific or professional at the GS-09 grade level or higher. Under Category Rating, candidates will be rated and ranked into one of three categories:

Best Qualified - applicants possessing experience that substantially exceeds the minimum qualifications of the position including all selective factors and are highly proficient in all requirements of the job and can perform effectively in the position

applicants possessing experience that exceeds the minimum qualifications of the position including all selective factors and are proficient in most of the requirements of the job Qualified - applicants possessing experience that meets the minimum qualifications of the position including all selective factors and are proficient in some, but not all of the requirements of the job.

