Show your care and compassion for your community and join the Adventist HealthCare (AHC) family as an Echo Technologist in the Cardiac department. Our team is proud of the AHC commitment that cares for a patients physical, mental, and spiritual health.

Work Schedule

Per Diem

Saturdays 7:00 am-12:00 pm

M-F on call 6:00 pm-7:00 am

Weekend on call 7:00 am - 7:00 pm

On call will be 1-2 weekends a month

Responsibilities

1. Produce high quality cardiac ultrasound images to provide the cardiologist with accurate data

2. Interacts with the cardiologist during complicated procedures.

3. Responsible for maintaining a clean and safe environment.

4. Demonstrates knowledge of the operating functions within the department.

5. Maintains a flexible attitude and schedule to accommodate emergency cases.

6. Understands and maintains supplies and equipment to produce quality images and reports equipment problems to management as needed in the department.

7. Demonstrates the knowledge and skills necessary to provide care appropriate to the age of the patients in the department.

8. Follows protocol to acquire all required images and when necessary adapts technique to obtain critical images.

Qualifications

Graduate of an accredited cardiac ultrasound program preferred

Minimum of one year scanning experience preferred

RDMS certification required

Strong customer service skills and able to handle a multi task environment

Must have basic PC skills such as Windows NT, and computerized cardiac ultrasound equipment

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

Adventist HealthCare is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

