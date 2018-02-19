Adventist Healthcare

The Reimbursement Analyst assists in the management of AHC?s fiscal operations through the

compilation and monitoring of the Health Services Cost Review Commission (HSCRC) data and

reports and preparation of third party payor cost reports. Actions and attitude that contributes to the critical success factors of the organization (i.e. Best place to work, Most extraordinary experience, Superior outcomes, Financial success for reinvestment, A growing organization vital to the community, and Valued as a faith-based organization).

EDUCATION/TRAINING REQUIREMENTS

College degree in Business Administration, Accounting or Finance.

One to two years of experience in health care.

Knowledge of generally accepted accounting principles and how they relate to accounting and financial systems.

Must have good mathematical and analytical abilities.

Must be able to maintain a high degree of confidentiality.

Good interpersonal and oral/written and communication skills.

Must have strong customer service skills.

Able to handle a multi task environment.

Proficient in Microsoft Windows work environment, including but not limited to: Groupwise, Word,

Excel, and general database applications skills.

Self-motivated and possess an interest in helping the organization optimize resources.

Professional dress and demeanor

Work Schedule

In this full time role, you will work 9am-5pm

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

