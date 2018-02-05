Adventist Healthcare

Care. Compassion. Community.

Responsibilities

The Senior Consultant leads and facilitates the evaluation, planning, and implementation of projects and Value Streams to support the strategic and operational needs of Adventist HealthCare by utilizing Lean/Six Sigma and/or other improvement methodologies. The Senior Consultant serves as an internal consultant to team leaders (department managers, nurse managers, physicians) for project selection and management, facilitation, change leadership and evaluation of improvement efforts. The position will be responsible for developing metrics to successfully track improvements and will partner with stakeholders to identify and achieve priorities, goals, and objectives. This position champions identifying ways to continuously drive process improvement and transformational change within the organization.

I. Project Management and Team Facilitation:

a. Facilitates improvement teams through the life cycle of a project. The Senior Consultant is the subject matter expert on improvement methodologies and imparts knowledge of improvement processes to project teams. Assists the team leader in identifying barriers to implementing improvement plans and developing strategies to overcome these barriers.

b. Develops the analytic and measurement strategy for all projects undertaken, including development of key performance indicators, identification of data sources and collection of baseline data.

c. Communicates regularly with team leader, members and executive sponsors about team progress toward goal achievement, critical factors and obstacles.

d. Rapidly identifies, problem-solves and communicates to the Director of Operational Excellence any issues that are interfering with project deadlines or project scope.

e. Engages in special projects targeted at achieving key strategic goals at the request of senior leadership.

II. Performance Improvement Consultation and Training

a. Assesses need for and provides real time process improvement training for leadership and teams.

b. Conducts formal process improvement training forums as requested to support organizational development.

c. Participates in the orientation and training of new senior consultants and consultants.

Qualifications

Bachelor's degree in Healthcare Administration, Health Systems, Nursing, Industrial Engineering, Business Administration, Finance or a relevant field is required.

Master's degree in Healthcare Administration, Health Systems, Nursing, Industrial Engineering, Business Administration, Finance or a relevant field is preferred.

A minimum of 3 years (with Masters Degree) or 5 years (with Bachelors Degree) of relevant experience in appropriate technical field.

Six Sigma Black Belt certification or equivalent is required.

Lean / Six Sigma Process Improvement experience is required.

Previous healthcare/or consulting experience is preferred.

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.