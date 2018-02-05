Work Schedule

Monday through Friday and on-call support as needed on the weekends. May involve occasional weekend visits.

Responsibilities

Has overall responsibility and supervises the Certified Nursing Assistants for a Home Health Agency. Can also make home visits with the purpose of creating Plans of Care as guidelines for the aides in the safe and effective performance of their job duties. Case manage patients that are receiving service for more than one month by making home visits to create follow up Plans of Care bi-monthly and prn. Continuous supervision of aide services as documented by nursing progress notes and CNA Supervision forms. Assist with training and education of CNA's by conducting in-services as well as orientation on occasion. Ensure the quality of aide services by conducting in home competency evaluations as needed. Regularly attends staff meetings as requested by the Clinical Manager.

Qualifications

Active Maryland RN Licences

Two years of acute clinical experience, prior Home Health experience is preferred

Excellent communication skills

EMR experience, (Home Care, Home Based experience a plus)

Tobacco Statement

Tobacco use is a well-recognized preventable cause of death in the United States and an important public health issue. In order to promote and maintain a healthy work environment, We will not hire applicants for employment who either state that they are nicotine users or who test positive for nicotine use.

We will withdraw offers of employment to applicants who test positive for Cotinine (nicotine). Those testing positive for cotinine are given the opportunity to re-apply in 90 days, if they can truthfully attest that they have not used any nicotine products in the past ninety (90) days and successfully pass follow-up testing.

Equal Employment Opportunity

We are an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.