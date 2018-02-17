Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

University Campus Police Officer - Georgetown University Law Center

The University Campus Police Officer provides services to protect the life, well-being, and property of students, faculty, staff, visitors, dignitaries, and others through policing, patrol, event security, investigation, and emergency response as directed by superior officers. Reporting directly to the Director of Campus Security, the University Campus Police Officer has duties that include but are not limited to:

Responds to emergencies, providing police and security services while protecting life and property.

Performs police patrol duties while carrying batons and pepper spray, patrolling on foot, in golf cart, and/or motor vehicles.

Enforces all United States, District of Columbia laws and University rules and regulations.

Supports the university community by establishing and maintaining an environment in which all community members can go safely about their varied activities in the best interest of the university.

Prepares accurate and thorough incident reports, safeguarding information and evidence to ensure successful follow up and resolution.

Assists in preliminary investigations of incidents as necessary, supporting and providing assistance to persons who have been victims of crime.

Attends court whenever necessary, regardless of other commitments.

Responds to emergencies, burglar alarms, fire alarms and requests for service, monitoring all burglar/security alarms, cameras and fire alarms.

Conducts speaking presentations on topics, which have been identified through surveys and community feedback under the supervision of the shift supervisor, assistant supervisor or coordinators.

Becomes well acquainted with members of the University community in furtherance of the university's higher education objectives.

Requirements

High School diploma or equivalent

Three years general work experience with at least one year in security or a related field

Knowledge of criminal and civil law and police policies and procedures

Eligibility to obtain and maintain a campus police officer commission

Possession and maintenance of a valid driver's license with no violations in the last three years and ability to pass Georgetown University's Driver's Certification

Ability to complete all required departmental training to include certification and arrest control tactics: Baton and QC-Based Aerosol Subject Restraint

