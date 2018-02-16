Job Category : Classified Staff

Mid $40k; commensurate with education and experience

Communications Officer/Mobile Journalist



The George Mason University Office of Communications and Marketing is seeking a communications officer/mobile journalist for its Strategic Communications team.



We are looking for a skilled writer and content producer who can create and share compelling stories about our people, programs and research. We are particularly interested in unconventional storytellers who think outside the box and use words, as well as pictures and video, to show what takes place on our campus.



Candidates should be able to deliver sharp, punchy stories that are newsworthy, fun to read or look at, and convey messages about the university. S/he should be a good writer who is also capable of shooting short videos and taking photos. Ideally, we want someone who is just as comfortable producing listicles and photo essays as they are with writing traditional news narratives. If you are the kind of writer who likes to talk with people, carry a camera on assignment â€“ or use your cell phone, when necessary - and share content on social media, we want to hear from you.



In this position, you may also be asked to draft daily or weekly media lists, pitch stories and faculty members to news media, and assist with internal communication. Occasional evening or weekend work may be required.



Key responsibilities include:

Research, pitch and produce stories and content for The George newsletter, the website, social media channels and other university publications.

Take photos or video at campus events, or to accompany stories.

Work collaboratively with Strategic Communication team to use multimedia strategies to bring stories to life.

Manage the Mason News Twitter account and creatively look for ways to share George Mason University news content on social media platforms.



Required Qualifications:

Bachelorâ€™s degree, preferably in communications, journalism or related field; or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

Demonstrated professional experience or a portfolio of work that demonstrates proficiency with multimedia storytelling in a deadline- and results-driven environment.

Excellent written, verbal and editorial skills.

Ability to manage deadlines with little to no supervision and to adjust to changing priorities.



Preferred Qualifications:

Experience and confidence using DSLR cameras, editing systems, and sound recording equipment.

Experience with audio, video, photo editing and publishing software.

Experience managing a social media account.

Experience working with Adobe Premier and Photoshop.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply at https://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter, resume, a list of three professional references with contact information, and three (3) writing samples or multimedia samples that show a range of style or a link to a portfolio website.

