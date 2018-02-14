PD18-05 Wednesday, 14th February 2018 Housing Resources Main OfficeKensington, Md10400 Detrick AvenueFull Time4 Year Degree

Description: This position provides case management, counseling and referral services to participants in the Family Self Sufficiency program. Counselor will conduct skill assessments using software package and assist program participants with establishing long and short term goals. Provide participants with education/job training resources and job readiness skills. Counselor must have knowledge of employment related supports so as to assist participant with removal of financial and socio-economic barriers that may impede their ability to become self sufficient. Counselor must be able to identify, coordinate services and monitor monthly progress towards participant self sufficiency goals.

Complete annual recertification, interim changes, rent increases and process Housing Choice Voucher Contracts. Must obtain Housing Choice Voucher and Family Self Sufficiency certification within six months of hire.

Requires a Bachelor's degree in Social Work, Counseling or related field (MSW preferred)

Minimum of three years experience in development services or case management

Must have the ability to relate well to people of diverse backgrounds and cultures

Must possess excellent assessment, oral and written communication skills

Must have the ability to work independently and exercise good judgment

Must have the ability to meet deadlines

Must have good computer skills (Word & Excel)

Must have working knowledge of community resources

Must have good driving record, and own transportation is required

Housing Choice Voucher experience is desired

Bi-lingual in Spanish desired

An equivalent combination of education and experience may be accepted. Low income residents in Montgomery County with the above qualifications are encouraged to apply.