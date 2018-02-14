Resident Counselor III
- Employer
- Housing Opportunities Commission
- Location
- Main Office Kensington, Md 10400 Detrick Avenue
- Posted
- Feb 14, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Counselor and Therapist, Counselor
- Industry
- Real Estate / Property Management
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Kensington, Md
10400 Detrick Avenue
Full Time
4 Year Degree
Description: This position provides case management, counseling and referral services to participants in the Family Self Sufficiency program. Counselor will conduct skill assessments using software package and assist program participants with establishing long and short term goals. Provide participants with education/job training resources and job readiness skills. Counselor must have knowledge of employment related supports so as to assist participant with removal of financial and socio-economic barriers that may impede their ability to become self sufficient. Counselor must be able to identify, coordinate services and monitor monthly progress towards participant self sufficiency goals.
Complete annual recertification, interim changes, rent increases and process Housing Choice Voucher Contracts. Must obtain Housing Choice Voucher and Family Self Sufficiency certification within six months of hire.
- Requires a Bachelor's degree in Social Work, Counseling or related field (MSW preferred)
- Minimum of three years experience in development services or case management
- Must have the ability to relate well to people of diverse backgrounds and cultures
- Must possess excellent assessment, oral and written communication skills
- Must have the ability to work independently and exercise good judgment
- Must have the ability to meet deadlines
- Must have good computer skills (Word & Excel)
- Must have working knowledge of community resources
- Must have good driving record, and own transportation is required
- Housing Choice Voucher experience is desired
- Bi-lingual in Spanish desired
An equivalent combination of education and experience may be accepted. Low income residents in Montgomery County with the above qualifications are encouraged to apply.