This employee provides assistance to students with behavioral challenges on the autism spectrum, under the direction of a licensed teacher.



An employee in this position is responsible for supporting the implementation of the behavioral plans for students. Behavioral assistants will participate in on-going training in highly specialized strategies and interventions for implementing individualized behavior plans under the direction of LCPS staff. Experienced workers in these positions will be expected to use training to take appropriate actions to deal with recurring behavioral situations with the supervision of the teacher. Performs related work as required.

Graduation from high school, supplemented by course work in child development or a related field.

* Experience working with students with behavioral challenges on the autism spectrum, or any equivalent combination of education and experience

* Demonstration of knowledge, abilities, and skills to effectively manage the behaviors of children with behavioral challenges and the ability to collect, record, and use behavioral data

