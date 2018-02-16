Behavioral Assistant, Special Education
- Loudoun County Public Schools
- Leesburg, VA
- Feb 16, 2018
- Mar 20, 2018
- School and Teaching
- Education
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Full Time
This employee provides assistance to students with behavioral challenges on the autism spectrum, under the direction of a licensed teacher.
Graduation from high school, supplemented by course work in child development or a related field.
* Experience working with students with behavioral challenges on the autism spectrum, or any equivalent combination of education and experience
* Demonstration of knowledge, abilities, and skills to effectively manage the behaviors of children with behavioral challenges and the ability to collect, record, and use behavioral data