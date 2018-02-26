Seeking a Payroll/Accountant for a wonderful and dedicated firm that is located in the NWDC area. The organization focuses on assisting the Healthcare, Education and Social Services industries. The Payroll/Accountant will be a part of the Finance team that will ensure accurate processing and recording of company’s payroll, provide timely and accurate financial information, participate in daily data entry Payroll processing. This position will impact a rapidly growing organization and offers career development opportunities for the right candidate.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Perform daily payroll department operations

Manage workflow to ensure all payroll transactions are processed accurately and timely

Reconcile payroll prior to transmission and validate confirmed reports

Execute electronic time and attendance processing and interface with payroll

Perform compliance's for unclaimed property payroll checks

Process manual payroll checks

Research and email appropriate departments of payroll issues

Prepares Payroll general journal entries from Paychex reports and invoices

Records 401K contributions on ADP website

Generates invoices for customers after processing payroll and email/mail the invoices

Follow up with customers regarding the past due invoices

Create and send Finance Charges to customers for the past due invoices

*Interested candidates, please forward your resume to Andrea Wilkinson at awilkinson@nri-staffing.com for immediate consideration!

Qualifications: