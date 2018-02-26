Payroll/Accountant
- Employer
- NRI
- Location
- District of Columbia, DC
- Posted
- Feb 26, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Accountant, Finance
- Industry
- Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Seeking a Payroll/Accountant for a wonderful and dedicated firm that is located in the NWDC area. The organization focuses on assisting the Healthcare, Education and Social Services industries. The Payroll/Accountant will be a part of the Finance team that will ensure accurate processing and recording of company’s payroll, provide timely and accurate financial information, participate in daily data entry Payroll processing. This position will impact a rapidly growing organization and offers career development opportunities for the right candidate.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Perform daily payroll department operations
- Manage workflow to ensure all payroll transactions are processed accurately and timely
- Reconcile payroll prior to transmission and validate confirmed reports
- Execute electronic time and attendance processing and interface with payroll
- Perform compliance's for unclaimed property payroll checks
- Process manual payroll checks
- Research and email appropriate departments of payroll issues
- Prepares Payroll general journal entries from Paychex reports and invoices
- Records 401K contributions on ADP website
- Generates invoices for customers after processing payroll and email/mail the invoices
- Follow up with customers regarding the past due invoices
- Create and send Finance Charges to customers for the past due invoices
*Interested candidates, please forward your resume to Andrea Wilkinson at awilkinson@nri-staffing.com for immediate consideration!
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s in accounting, business or finance
- 2 years minimum experience processing multi-state payroll
- Working knowledge of payroll best practices
- Strong knowledge of federal and state regulations
- Strong PC skills including proficiency in Excel
- Working knowledge of Paychex, QuickBooks, Peachtree & AKKEN Cloud preferred
- Strong work ethic and team player
