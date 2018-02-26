Admin. Assistant - $45-65k
- Employer
- NRI
- Location
- Rockville, MD
- Posted
- Feb 26, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
AMAZING opportunity for an Admin. Assistant to join and grow with a large and very prestigious commercial real estate investment company! We are seeking someone with a good business image, strong communication skills, customer service skills, admin. skills, and strong Excel/Word skills. The firm has been around for decades and is known for their unique/artistic spin on real estate. They are booming and continuously growing with properties in the DC/VA/MD area. With that said there are openings in their VA and MD locations.
Duties:
- Point of contact for the PM and other dept. members
- Keeping track of contracts, documents, leases
- Admin. (calls and emails)
- Certificates of insurance
- Contract administration
- Ability to review all current and future contracts and orders
- Maintain and oversee a data base
Qualifications:
*Interested candidates, please forward your resume to Andrea Wilkinson at awilkinson@nri-staffing.com for immediate consideration!
Qualifications:
- BS Degree - minimum GPA: 3.0 (required)
- 2-4 yrs exp. in the real estate industry (commercial required)
- Ability to work in a fast paced, collaborative environment
- Strong communication skills
- Familiarity with policies and procedures
- Word & Excel
- Organizational / Multi-task skills