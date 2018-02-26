Admin. Assistant - $45-65k

Employer
NRI
Location
Rockville, MD
Posted
Feb 26, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Administrative
Industry
Other
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
AMAZING opportunity for an Admin. Assistant to join and grow with a large and very prestigious commercial real estate investment company! We are seeking someone with a good business image, strong communication skills, customer service skills, admin. skills, and strong Excel/Word skills. The firm has been around for decades and is known for their unique/artistic spin on real estate. They are booming and continuously growing with properties in the DC/VA/MD area. With that said there are openings in their VA and MD locations.

Duties:

- Point of contact for the PM and other dept. members

- Keeping track of contracts, documents, leases

- Admin. (calls and emails)

- Certificates of insurance

- Contract administration

- Ability to review all current and future contracts and orders

- Maintain and oversee a data base

 

*Interested candidates, please forward your resume to Andrea Wilkinson at awilkinson@nri-staffing.com for immediate consideration!

Qualifications:

- BS Degree - minimum GPA: 3.0 (required)

- 2-4 yrs exp. in the real estate industry (commercial required)

- Ability to work in a fast paced, collaborative environment

- Strong communication skills

- Familiarity with policies and procedures

- Word & Excel

- Organizational / Multi-task skills

