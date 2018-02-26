AMAZING opportunity for an Admin. Assistant to join and grow with a large and very prestigious commercial real estate investment company! We are seeking someone with a good business image, strong communication skills, customer service skills, admin. skills, and strong Excel/Word skills. The firm has been around for decades and is known for their unique/artistic spin on real estate. They are booming and continuously growing with properties in the DC/VA/MD area. With that said there are openings in their VA and MD locations.Duties:- Point of contact for the PM and other dept. members- Keeping track of contracts, documents, leases- Admin. (calls and emails)- Certificates of insurance- Contract administration- Ability to review all current and future contracts and orders- Maintain and oversee a data base

Qualifications:



- BS Degree - minimum GPA: 3.0 (required)



- 2-4 yrs exp. in the real estate industry (commercial required)



- Ability to work in a fast paced, collaborative environment



- Strong communication skills



- Familiarity with policies and procedures



- Word & Excel



- Organizational / Multi-task skills