Performs transportation operations and service planning analysis with direct experience with transit scheduling applications such as Trapeze or HASTUS to plan, analyze, and improve bus service delivery and develop new service proposals. Coordinates all route and scheduling activities with the county's bus service delivery contractor in a cooperative environment. Supervises a small staff operations and service planning professionals. Administers and directs a bus operations planning support contract. Oversees and administers intelligent transportation systems (ITS) applications. Involvement in many corollary planning activities for the county, region, and other transit service providers are frequent activities of this position. Other responsibilities include; ridership and revenue estimations, service hour calculations, capital projects and programs, participating in development proposals, proffer/land development case review assistance, and Title Vl compliance review.



Fairfax County, Virginia is a diverse, dynamic, and growing jurisdiction in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. Fairfax County operates and financially supports the Fairfax Connector system, one of the nation's 100 largest fixed-route transit systems.

Depending on the functional area of assignment, performs the following tasks:

Performs complex transportation analyses, evaluations and studies related to transportation services and facilities, including traffic demand management, trip generation, parking, bus service, distribution, assignment and capacity calculations;

Supervises Transportation Planner II's, I's, Planning Technicians, and support staff;

Analyzes performance of a major transportation program and develops and implements strategies for improvement;

Serves as a resource for staff in reviewing project and site plans;

Under the direction of a supervisor, oversees the procurement of goods and/or services;

Oversees development and maintenance of public transportation usage data and maintains computerized land use, traffic, and highway network databases;

Under the direction of a supervisor, performs and supervises maintenance, scheduling and operations duties for a county-operated bus service;

Serves as project manager for multi-agency programs, traffic operations issues; or projects such as traffic calming or pedestrian initiatives, including budgets;

Facilitates interagency coordination on projects;

Performs detailed analyses and evaluations of the transportation impacts of major development projects;

Ensures that all Virginia, county and national reporting requirements are met;

Forecasts future urban travel demands using specialized software and develops recommendations;

Prepares, presents and discusses reports and findings with citizens, other agencies and officials;

As subject matter expert, provides guidance to staff, citizens, and officials on procedural and policy matters;

Provides technical input and recommendations for regional agencies such as:

VRE, WMATA, NVTC, COG, TPB and TCC;

Meets with representatives from WMATA, VDOT and other county and regional organizations to develop policy and agreements on service levels and coordinating efforts;

Provides input on fiscal requirements for capital improvement and strategic planning for long range County, regional and statewide transportation needs;

Researches opportunities for grants and other funding for transportation projects;

Assists in securing funding for transportation capital and operating projects;

Coordinates and promotes a particular countywide transportation project or program;

Develops promotional campaigns and marketing plans to promote specific transportation projects or programs;

Prepares budgets and monitors expenses for market research and promotional campaigns.

Considerable knowledge of mission, goals, and objectives of the organizational unit, program, or activities to which incumbent is assigned;

Thorough knowledge of the principles and methods of transportation/transit regulation, planning, forecasting and analysis;

Thorough knowledge of transportation planning/analysis software, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation software;

Knowledge of effective supervisory methods, practices and techniques;

Knowledge of operations, maintenance and scheduling;

General knowledge of finance and budgeting;

Thorough knowledge of the specialty area of assignment, such as funding or outreach;

Ability to independently conduct the most complex transportation/transit studies and develop sound conclusions and recommendations;

Ability to manage complex projects independently or to serve as team leader;

Ability to write detailed, accurate reports, grants, or solicitations for pertinent areas of administration;

Ability to make oral presentations to department management, other departments, or the public;

Ability to evaluate proposals and solutions in terms of benefits, costs, and overall impact on the project, program, or organization;

Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with others, including citizen's groups, community, county, and state officials.

Illustrative DutiesRequired Knowledge Skills and Abilities Depending on the functional area of assignment, must possess the following KSAs:Employment StandardsAny combination of education, experience, and training equivalent to graduation from an accredited four-year college or university with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering, urban, regional or transportation planning, or a closely related field; plus four years of experience related to transportation planning.Valid driver's license.The appointee to this position will be required to complete a criminal background check to the satisfaction of the employer.AICP Certification. Responsible and progressive experience in fixed-route / fixed-schedule transit operations and service planning, including at least 4 years' experience with Trapeze FX and Plan applications (or HASTUS equivalent). Prior experience with directly operated transit service in a hands-on capacity; transit operations and service planning at senior organizational levels; scheduling in all functional areas (route design, trip building, blocking, run-cutting, and roistering); in implementation with Trapeze, Clever Works (or HASTUS) and ITS; and implementing major service enhancements, increases and / or modifications. Excellent written and oral communications skills. Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with subordinates, contract service provider staff, staff from other local service providers in the region, support consultants, elected officials and staff, other county staff, and the general public.Work is generally sedentary; however, employee may be required to do some walking, standing, bending, and carrying of items under 25 pounds in weight. field work and observation will be required to collect data and verify plans. All duties performed with or without reasonable accommodations.Panel interview.