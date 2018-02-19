Responsible for assessment and psychiatric treatment of outpatient clients who have substance use disorders and a wide range of co-occurring mental illnesses. This will include medication assisted treatment (MAT) and the prescribing of Suboxone. Works as an integral member of a multidisciplinary treatment team. Provides expert consultation and guidance regarding diagnosis and treatment planning. Duties will include psychiatric evaluations, assessments, medication management, coordination of care with nursing, therapist/case managers and with primary care providers. Documents all clinical information into an electronic health record with e-prescribing. Adheres to and complies with all relevant local, state, federal and regulatory standards. Salary is commensurate with experience and credentials and ranges from $160,903 - $237,772.



Employment Standards

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Doctor of medicine degree. Completion of an accredited psychiatry residency training program at the time of hire and that includes two years of experience in outpatient settings with medication management.



CERTIFICATES AND LICENSES REQUIRED:

A current and valid license to practice medicine in the State of Virginia at the time of hire;

Eligibility for Board Certification by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology as a psychiatrist at the time of hire;

A current Controlled Substance Registration Certificate issued by the DEA at the time of hire.

Valid driver's license.

The appointee to this position will be required to complete a criminal background check, an Office of the Inspector General (OIG) check, a check of the Child Protective Services Registry, a driving record check, and a TB test to the satisfaction of the employer.Experience with treatment of substance use disorders and serious mental illnesses in a community mental health setting. Experience with opioid use disorders and associated psychosocial, legal and medical complications and experience using Suboxone.Climb stairs, lift up to 20 pounds, read, write, type/use computer. All duties performed with or without reasonable accommodations.Panel interview.