DCS has recently won Navigation and Timing (PM PNT) contract and is looking to hire an Systems Engineer with experience working with the Army's Program Manager Position, Navigation and Timing (PM PNT).Essential Job Functions:Supporting the system engineering process with integration review and inputs to documents such as requirements, interface control documents, hardware interfaces, software interfaces, engineering plans, training plans, and test plans.Installing Government provided pre-fabricated kits comprised of displays, mounts, brackets, GPS antennas, and installation software, onto a system under test in support of PNT tests. The contractor shall collaborate with platform integration subject matter experts as part of this task. The contractor shall conduct installation efforts of hardware and software in support of experimentation/demonstration efforts related to improved current products or emerging PM PNT solutions.Attending PM PNT program reviews, including events leading to the review, and events after the review (i.e. Software Specification Review, System Requirements Review, System Functional Review, Preliminary Design Review, Critical Design Review, Production Readiness Review, Functional Configuration Audit, and Physical Configuration Audit); attending weekly and-weekly integrated product teams and working groups; and provide recommendations for engineering, testing, and other improvements within two business days of the date of the review.Validating and verifying hardware and software functionality in host platforms and provide product familiarization for platform users and platform integrators.Entering, decomposing and tracing requirements using Dynamic Object Oriented Requirements Systems (DOORS).Requirements Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. citizenship is required.Bachelor's degree in Engineering or Systems Engineering and a minimum of 5 years of systems engineering experience for DoD systems.Dynamic Object Oriented Requirements Systems (DOORS) experience or other requirements management software experience required.Must possess a Secret Security Clearance.