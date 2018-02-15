Computer Engineer I

Employer
DCS Corp
Location
Alexandria, Virginia
Posted
Feb 15, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Ref
18-0126
Function
Engineer
Industry
Engineering
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Perform software requirements analysis, design, development and documentation.

Develop real-time embedded software applications in C/C++, C#, and .Net on MS Windows, Linux, and Android platforms.

Develop Modeling & Simulation (M&S) applications in C/C++, C#, and .NET on MS Windows and Linux platforms. Requirements Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. Citizenship is required.

Bachelor's degree min. 2 years experience. Bachelor's Degree in Computer Engineering, Computer Science, or Electrical Engineering.

Must be able to obtain a DoD Secret-level clearance.

Strong verbal and written communications skills.

Experience with Object Oriented design principles.

Programming experience in C/C++, C#, .Net

Network programming experience.

Familiarity with Qt, UML, Windows, Linux, and parallel/distributed processing and computer networking concepts.

Familiarity with Software Engineering tools, such as Microsoft Visual Studio, Rational Rose XDE, Rational ClearQuest, Rational ClearCase, Rational Requisite Pro, etc.
  • DCS Corp is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities.
  • Please view Equal Employment Opportunity Posters provided by OFCCP here.

    • Not ready to apply?

    Email me to apply later

    Similar jobs

    Share
    Apply

    More searches like this