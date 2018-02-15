DCS Corp is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities.

Perform software requirements analysis, design, development and documentation.Develop real-time embedded software applications in C/C++, C#, and .Net on MS Windows, Linux, and Android platforms.Develop Modeling & Simulation (M&S) applications in C/C++, C#, and .NET on MS Windows and Linux platforms. Requirements Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. Citizenship is required.Bachelor's degree min. 2 years experience. Bachelor's Degree in Computer Engineering, Computer Science, or Electrical Engineering.Must be able to obtain a DoD Secret-level clearance.Strong verbal and written communications skills.Experience with Object Oriented design principles.Programming experience in C/C++, C#, .NetNetwork programming experience.Familiarity with Qt, UML, Windows, Linux, and parallel/distributed processing and computer networking concepts.Familiarity with Software Engineering tools, such as Microsoft Visual Studio, Rational Rose XDE, Rational ClearQuest, Rational ClearCase, Rational Requisite Pro, etc.