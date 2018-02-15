Computer Engineer I
- Employer
- DCS Corp
- Location
- Alexandria, Virginia
- Posted
- Feb 15, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Ref
- 18-0126
- Function
- Engineer
- Industry
- Engineering
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Perform software requirements analysis, design, development and documentation.
Develop real-time embedded software applications in C/C++, C#, and .Net on MS Windows, Linux, and Android platforms.
Develop Modeling & Simulation (M&S) applications in C/C++, C#, and .NET on MS Windows and Linux platforms. Requirements Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. Citizenship is required.
Bachelor's degree min. 2 years experience. Bachelor's Degree in Computer Engineering, Computer Science, or Electrical Engineering.
Must be able to obtain a DoD Secret-level clearance.
Strong verbal and written communications skills.
Experience with Object Oriented design principles.
Programming experience in C/C++, C#, .Net
Network programming experience.
Familiarity with Qt, UML, Windows, Linux, and parallel/distributed processing and computer networking concepts.
Familiarity with Software Engineering tools, such as Microsoft Visual Studio, Rational Rose XDE, Rational ClearQuest, Rational ClearCase, Rational Requisite Pro, etc.
DCS Corp is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities. Please view Equal Employment Opportunity Posters provided by OFCCP
here.
