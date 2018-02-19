Summary

The MIL Corporation seeks a Sr. Cyber Security Engineer/Analyst to support a Federal Government client at our Patuxent River, MD location. Areas of focus include: Cyber Threat Emulation; Incident Response and Handling; Technical Vulnerability Analysis, Assessments, and Remediation; Information Assurance and Risk Management Framework Support; Technical Vulnerability Test and Evaluation; Modeling and Simulation; Reverse Engineering; Digital Forensics; Industrial Control Systems and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition; Non-Internet Protocol Based Networks and Systems of systems. The Sr. Cyber Security Engineer/Analyst will become part of MIL Cyber, which is responsible for the execution of MIL's Cyber strategy and supporting MIL's Federal Government clients while working in collaboration with the C4IS, ETS and ITS business sectors.

Responsibilities

• Manage and grow a team of Cyber professionals to support MIL's Federal Government clients

• Perform technical planning, system integration, verification and validation, cost and risk, and supportability and effectiveness analyses for the total system(s)

• Ensure designs are compatible with the architecture and allocate requirements to segments

• Analyze user requirements, procedures and problems to automate or improve existing systems and review computer system capabilities, workflow and scheduling limitations

• Formulate and design specifications: develop, modify and/or maintain complex systems and subsystems; define work problems, design technology solutions and develop procedures to resolve problems

• Review task proposal requirements, gather information, analyze data, prepare synopsis, compare alternatives, prepare specifications, resolve processing problems, and coordinate work with others

• Prepare recommendations for improvement for management consideration

• Develop and deliver consistent, high quality Cyber services and products related to the MIL Cyber Areas of Focus

• Provide a quality assurance check on delivered services and products

Required Qualifications

• Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, Systems Engineering, Electrical Engineering, or related field

• 10 years of experience working in Federal Government, Department of Defense (DoD) components or the defense industrial complex on Cybersecurity or related fields

• Broad understanding of operating systems, networks, embedded systems, penetration testing, Cyber Exploitation, Cyber Attack, Cyber Defense, software security, malware analysis, digital forensics, cyber system engineering, reverse engineering, cyber test & evaluation, and/or encryption algorithms and technologies

• Understanding Cybersecurity inter-relationships of DoD Programs of Records and sub-elements (i.e., Maintenance, Logistics, System Engineering, Test & Evaluation, etc.)

• Understanding of NAVAIR and NAVSEA weapons and SCADA systems and their attack surfaces

• Possess mentoring skills and the ability and experience in managing personnel and programs

• Knowledge of the DoD 5000 acquisition process and experience working with Navy Program Offices

• Excellent verbal and written communication skills and interpersonal skills

• Excellent organization skills

• Energetic and creative thinker with high business ethics and standards

• Intelligent and articulate, and can relate to people at all levels of an organization

Desired Qualifications

• Master of Science in Computer Science, Systems Engineering, Electrical Engineering, or related field

• Experience with embedded systems and non-traditional IT systems

• Advanced understanding of operating systems, networks, embedded systems, penetration testing, Cyber Exploitation, Cyber Attack, Cyber Defense, software security, malware analysis, digital forensics, cyber system engineering, reverse engineering, cyber test & evaluation, and/or encryption algorithms and technologies

• 15 years of experience working in Federal Government, Department of Defense (DoD) components or the defense industrial complex on Cybersecurity or related fields

• PMP or DAWIA certification in Program Management, System Engineering or Information Technology

• Experience with Cyber Risk Assessments

Education

BA/BS

Clearance

All applicants for this position must currently possess and be able to maintain a Top Secret SCI clearance; please note that the clearance process takes into account financial background aspects.



