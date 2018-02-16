Starting with the belief that people grow, develop, and evolve into their unique selves in the presence of other people, the Recovery Community program is a Community Connections' community support model that seeks to create intentional, safe, relationship-centered communities of residents. Our Community Support Specialists (our term for clinical case managers) work with residents living independently in a variety of building styles including shared houses or congregate apartments. In these communities and with the support of clinical staff, residents are able to develop healthy relationships, be active participants in a supportive community, and develop the ability to heal from the impacts of mental illness, trauma, substance abuse, homelessness, discrimination, and poverty. We also serve consumers experiencing homelessness or living in scattered site arrangements.

Candidates must have a clean driving record as well as a reliable vehicle to transport consumers and navigate community work as most of the work is done in the community. This position requires a BA or MA degree.

Those applicants with an MSW or an MA in Counseling must have a DC graduate professional license in hand (LGSW or LGPC) before they can commence employment. We offer supervision towards independent clinical licensure, and excellent benefits.

