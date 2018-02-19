.

Adjunct Faculty

Mathematics

UMUC Stateside

The Undergraduate School

Locations: College Park, MD; Waldorf, MD; Fort Hood, TX

University of Maryland University College (UMUC) seeks adjunct faculty to teach, on site in College Park, MD; Waldorf, MD; Fort Hood, TX in the Mathematics program. Specifically, we are seeking faculty for the following course(s):

MATH 009 - Introductory Algebra: A comprehensive review of real number properties and operations, including fractions, percentages, operations with signed numbers, and geometric formulas. The objective is to develop fluency in the language of introductory algebra; develop number sense and estimation skills; and use mathematical modeling to translate, solve, and interpret applied problems. Topics include linear equations and inequalities, equations of lines, graphs on number lines and rectangular coordinate systems, rules of exponents, and operations on polynomials.

MATH 012 - Intermediate Algebra: A study of problem-solving techniques in intermediate-level algebra. The goal is to demonstrate number sense and estimation skills; interpret mathematical ideas using appropriate terminology; manipulate, evaluate, and simplify real-number and algebraic expressions; and translate, solve, and interpret applied problems. Emphasis is on numbers and algebraic properties, graphing skills, and applications drawn from a variety of areas (such as finance, science, and the physical world). Topics include polynomials; factoring; exponents and their notation; rational expressions and equations; rational exponents and radical expressions; linear, quadratic, and other equations; and inequalities.

MATH 107 - College Algebra: An introduction to equations and inequalities and a study of functions and their properties, including the development of graphing skills with polynomial, rational, exponential, and logarithmic functions. The objective is to apply appropriate technology and demonstrate fluency in the language of algebra; communicate mathematical ideas; perform operations on real numbers, complex numbers, and functions; solve equations and inequalities; analyze and graph circles and functions; and use mathematical modeling to translate, solve, and interpret applied problems. Technology is used for data modeling. Discussion also covers applications.

STAT 200 - Introduction to Statistics: An introduction to statistics. The objective is to assess the validity of statistical conclusions; organize, summarize, interpret, and present data using graphical and tabular representations; and apply principles of inferential statistics. Focus is on selecting and applying appropriate statistical tests and determining reasonable inferences and predictions from a set of data. Topics include methods of sampling; percentiles; concepts of probability; probability distributions; normal, t-, and chi-square distributions; confidence intervals; hypothesis testing of one and two means; proportions; binomial experiments; sample size calculations; correlation; regression; and analysis of variance (ANOVA).

Required Education and Experience

Terminal degree preferred, Master's degree in Mathematics or related field from an accredited institution of higher learning required

Professional experience in Mathematics or related field

You must meet the minimum technology requirements, which can be reviewed at https://www.umuc.edu/visitors/careers/facultyrecruit/upload/Adjunct-Faculty-Minimum-Technology-Requirements.pdf

Experience teaching adult learners online and in higher education is strongly preferred

Stateside Location Specific: This position is specifically to teach in College Park, MD; Waldorf, MD; Fort Hood, TX

Materials needed for submission

Resume/ Curriculum Vitae

Cover letter highly preferred

If selected, candidates with international degrees may be required to submit translation/ degree evaluation from a NACES approved Vendor.

Who We Are and Who We Serve

UMUC—one of 12 degree-granting institutions in the University System of Maryland (USM)—is a mission-driven institution with seven core values that guide us in all we do. At the top of the list is "Students First,” and we strive to do just that for our 90,000 students at home and abroad. From its start in 1947, UMUC has demonstrated its commitment to adult learners. We recognize that adult students need flexibility and options. UMUC is proud to be a global, 24-hour, institution of higher learning.

The typical UMUC student is an adult learner juggling a career, family, and other priorities. Roughly 80% work full time, half are parents, and half are minority students. They are continuing their education to better themselves, their families, and their professional opportunities. UMUC is also a leading higher education provider to the U.S. military, enrolling 55,000 active-duty service members, reservists, National Guard members, veterans, and family members annually. We are proud of our military heritage and are committed to this service.

The Adjunct Faculty Role at UMUC

UMUC is committed to helping students achieve success not only with us, but also in their professional fields. As a result, we actively seek faculty members who are scholar-practitioners: professionals who are actively and successfully engaged in their field who additionally wish to help the next generation of professionals grow in their knowledge and expertise through education. Your role as an adjunct faculty member will be to:

Actively engage students through frequent interaction that motivates them to succeed, and conveys a genuine energy and enthusiasm for their learning.

Guide students in active collaboration and the application of their learning in problem- and project-based learning demonstrations.

Provide rich and regular constructive feedback, utilizing rubrics effectively for the assessment of student work, and acknowledging student accomplishments.

Demonstrate relevant and current subject-matter expertise, and help students connect concepts across their academic program.

Provide feedback to your program chair on possible curricular improvements.

The Mathematics Program at UMUC

Please visit the following link to learn more about this program, including its description, outcomes, and coursework: http://www.umuc.edu/academic-programs/bachelors-degrees/mathematical-sciences-minor.cfm

Faculty Training at UMUC

We are committed to your professional success at UMUC. Each new faculty member is required to successfully complete our online two-week new faculty orientation, FacDev 411, as a condition of hire.

Position Available and will Remain Open until Filled

Salary Commensurate with Experience

Adjunct faculty candidates will be required to provide official transcripts during the candidate selection process.

All submissions should include a cover letter and résumé. UMUC offers competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits for qualifying positions, such as tuition remission, generous leave and healthcare. For detailed benefits information, please visit: https://careers.umuc.edu/benefits.html.

