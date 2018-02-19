Position Overview

This Development Prof position is in the Enterprise Platforms & Architecture Department in the Information Technology Division at Freddie Mac.



Responsibilities include:

* Hands-on programming, independently, with minimal guidance in support of multiple efforts as required in the division.

* Working with Architects and tech leads in designing solutions as needed.

* Developing proof of concepts and proposing solutions to architecture and tech leads.

* Developing and maintaining design and support documentation for the systems.

* Collaborating with developers across multiple projects to develop and build consensus on common re-usable application components.

* Getting the proposed solution through development and working with testing resources.

* Maintaining agility and quality throughout development process.





Basic Requirements

* Minimum 4+ years of experience in building complex enterprise applications using JAVA / J2EE technologies.

* Experience in developing SOAP (JAX-WS) and RESTful (JAX-RS) Web Services using Spring Web Service.

* Very strong experience in using JMS Queue and Topic’s for building messaging related solutions using MDBs.

* Very strong experience with Oracle Service Bus and experience with BAM and reports creation.

* Hands on experience in working on XML technologies using JAVA/J2EE. (XSD, XSLT, XPath, XQuery), JAXB, JiBX, SAX and DOM.

* Strong debugging and troubleshooting skills. Need JUNIT experience.

* Very strong understanding of the OOAD concepts and able to use it in the low level design

* Strong experience in implementing J2EE Design Patterns for module designs.

* Experience with IDEs like Eclipse, JDeveloper, IntelliJ, Spring Suite etc. Testing with SOAPUI.

* Experience with Data power Proxy.

* Experience in implanting CI tools to automate build using Maven and unit tests using Junit.

* Very good understating on server side implementation of the modules including distributed deployments, thread management and Garbage collection configurations to optimize the performance of the application.

* Experience in implementing Java/J2EE solutions using WebLogic and Tomcat Web Servers.

* Strong understanding of Service Oriented Architecture (SOA) and service design concepts

* Methodology experience – demonstrate flexibility to work under different project methodologies ranging from waterfall to agile

* Ability to apply change management process and support fast-paced issue identification and resolution







Preferred Skills



* Jenkins and Sonar Cube is a plus.

* Java Certifications are desired

* Experience in using GIT as source code repository is a plus.

* Ability and willingness to learn new technologies and tools as required.

* Excellent analytical, comprehension, communication, writing, and interpersonal skills, Innovative in proposing solutions.





Closing Statement

Today, Freddie Mac makes home possible for one in four home borrowers and is one of the largest sources of financing for multifamily housing. Join our smart, creative and dedicated team and you’ll do important work for the housing finance system and make a difference in the lives of others. Freddie Mac is an equal opportunity and top diversity employer. EOE, M/F/D/V.

