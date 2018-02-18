DOS – ARMED UNIFORMED PROTECTION OFFICER (UPO)

The Uniformed Protection Officer is responsible for, but not limited to; special events, emergencies, dignitary protection, and enforcement federal regulations; emergency response to security alerts and civil disturbances; protection and enforcement of the control of classified material and personally identifiable information; package and vehicle inspections, and physical searches of persons; continuous surveillance-detection for indicators and warnings of pre-operational attack planning/surveillance, and for individuals identified as possible threats by various federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies; and protection/enforcement of rules and regulations of US Government-controlled property and operations.

Thank you for your interest in employment with Inter-Con Security Systems, Inc. We are currently accepting applications for armed uniform protection officer (UPO) full-time positions in the National Capital Region (NCR). To be able to enter the application process for this position applicants must meet or exceed the following minimum requirements:

Be a minimum of 21 years of age; Be a citizen of the United States; Possess a high school diploma or GED equivalent; Ability to obtain and maintain a Top Secret Security clearance. Have a command of both the written and spoken English language; Possess a valid driver's license;

and,

Possess a Bachelor Degree from an accredited school of learning and have the requisite knowledge, skills, and abilities required for the position being applied for; OR, Possess an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice (or 60 credit hours with 27 hours in core curriculum) from an accredited school and have been employed in the field of criminal justice during the past year and have the requisite knowledge, skills, and abilities required for the position; OR, Be a graduate of a certified federal, state, or local law enforcement training academy, a military police school, or the US Marine Corps’ Marine Security Guard School; OR, Have a minimum of three (3) years of federal, state, local law enforcement, or military police experience; OR, Have a minimum of three (3) years of verified armed security officer experience within the most recent four (4) years, where requirements of the position(s) are similar to that being applied for; OR, Possess a minimum of three (3) years of active duty military service, having held the rank of E-4 or higher upon Honorable Discharge.

Starting pay is $30.80 per hour after completion of initial training. An additional $4.75 per hour is contributed to a Health & Welfare Benefits Plan. Vacation and personal/sick days. Height/Weight and Clearance Bonus incentives. Academy Training will pay $10.20 per hour for the 4 week training duration.

Inter-Con Security Systems, Inc. provides Equal Employment and Affirmative Action opportunities to minorities, females, veterans, and disabled individuals, as well as other protected groups. PPO License Number 6822.