CDL BUS DRIVERS WANTED ASAP THIS WEEK - FULL TIME (DMV)

Employer
DC Tours and Transportation
Location
Washington D.C.
Salary
Salary starts at $20 per hour up to $25 per hour
Posted
Feb 18, 2018
Closes
Mar 25, 2018
Function
Driver
Industry
Delivery and Transportation
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

DC Tours and Transportation: We are looking for positive and energetic qualified shuttle bus operators (VETS WELCOMED) who are focused on safety and positive customer service (PART OF A TEAM)! (Full and Part Time)You must have at least 10 years of verifiable driving experience for the D.C. Metro area. The position requires a CDL license (Class B or C with (P) Passenger endorsement). Motor Vehicle Record must be clean, hold a current DOT Card, pass a drug test and background check. Salary starts at $20 per hour up to $25 per hour. INFORMATION NEEDED: 1) Resume 2) Valid CDL B or C Class w/ P Endorsement 3) DOT Card 4) Current copy of Motor Vehicle Record must be clean (30 days old) 5) Current Criminal History Record (CAN BE OBTAINED FROM DC POLICE HQ FOR ALL STATES) PLEASE EMAIL (DCTOURS@VERIZON.NET) OR FAX ALL INFORMATION TO: (301) 864-1686. DC TOURS & TRANSPORTATION  No phone calls accepted.  Applications and interviews by Appointment Only  

