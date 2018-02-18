Job Summary



Accountant Dept.

About the Job

Our D.C./MD office is looking for an experienced Junior Accountant to oversee the books of their transportation company (a shuttle bus company).

1) Min 10 years of Experience

2) Expert at using Quickbooks

3) Has a record of successful managerial experience delegating accounting functions to staff

4) Ability to evaluate Internal controls of the accounting process and delegate and implement changes when necessary

5) Self Confident, detail oriented, type A personality with desire to ask the questions that need to be asked to obtain the necessary documentation to properly report all accounting transactions. The most important skill is the ability to effectively communicate with the owner on what is needed and give guidance were applicable. This person can not be afraid of authority but instead needs to have the experience and self confidence to effectively interact.



We are looking to find the right person to help our company grow and develop and maintain the accounting systems and records to respond to the increasing need of a growing and successful company.

Hourly salary -- $21 plus an hour, commensurate with experience. Candidates must be willing to submit random drug testing and criminal background check.



Start Date ASAP

PLEASE FAX RESUMES TO DC TOURS: (202) 864-1686

