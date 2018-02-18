ACCOUNTANT/BOOKKEEPER

Employer
DC Tours and Transportation
Location
Bladensburg, MD
Posted
Feb 18, 2018
Closes
Mar 25, 2018
Function
Accountant
Industry
Financial Services and Banking
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Hourly

Job Summary

 
Accountant Dept.

About the Job

Our D.C./MD office is looking for an experienced Junior Accountant  to oversee the books of their transportation company (a shuttle bus company).

1) Min 10 years of Experience
2) Expert at using Quickbooks
3) Has a record of successful managerial experience delegating accounting functions to staff
4) Ability to evaluate Internal controls of the accounting process and delegate and implement changes when necessary
5) Self Confident, detail oriented, type A personality with desire to ask the questions that need to be asked to obtain the necessary documentation to properly report all accounting transactions.  The most important skill is the ability  to effectively communicate with the owner on what is needed and give guidance were applicable.  This person can not be afraid of authority but instead needs to have the experience and self confidence to effectively interact.

We are looking to find the right person to help our company grow and develop and maintain the accounting systems and records to respond to the increasing need of a growing and successful company.

 

Hourly salary -- $21 plus an hour, commensurate with experience. Candidates must be willing to submit random drug testing and criminal background check.
     

  Start Date ASAP

 

PLEASE FAX RESUMES TO DC TOURS: (202) 864-1686
 

     

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for ACCOUNTANT/BOOKKEEPER

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this