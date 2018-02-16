Howard Community College - Chair, Hospitality/Culinary

About Howard Community College:

Howard Community College (HCC) is an exciting place to work, learn, and grow! HCC has been awarded the distinction as a "Great College to Work for" since 2009 from The Chronicle of Higher Education.

Howard Community College values diversity among its faculty, staff and student population. We are an innovative institution that is committed to responding to the ever-changing needs and interests of a diverse and dynamic community. No matter where you want to go in your career, you can get there from here!

Job Description:

GENERAL RESPONSIBILITIES

The Chair, Hospitality/Culinary is a full-time, budgeted faculty who works collaboratively with the Dean, the Associate Dean, other Department Chairs, and Course Coordinators, for a 3-year appointment on a 12-month contract, and reports directly to the Dean of the Business and Computer Systems Division. The chair provides the vision and leadership required to realize the mission of the Culinary and Hospitality program including strategic planning for the department. Primary administrative responsibilities include maintaining American Culinary Federation Education Foundation (ACFEF) and Accreditation Commission for Programs in Hospitality Administration (ACPHA) accreditation; program development; independent project management and collaboration with the team. This position acts as an advocate for the mission of the program to both college and external constituencies.



The department chair is expected to teach a minimum of 12 units per academic year, with 1 credit hour equaling one unit. In addition to teaching, faculty are expected to maintain at least 5 office hours per week while class is in session and accept other responsibilities as described below:

WORK PERFORMED

Major responsibilities may include:

Supervision of full-time faculty including those who teach in the culinary and hospitality disciplines. (including instruction, professional development, promotion, and advancement)

Development and management of departmental budgets, purchasing and assistance with administration of annual grants.

Oversight of schedule building, enrollment management and curricular development (program and course)

Implementation and tracking of core work metrics, learning outcomes assessment, accreditation standards, and student evaluations

Facilitation of student academic complaint procedures and code of conduct violations

Routine faculty responsibilities as outlined in the Faculty Job description

Responsibilities related to ACFEF and ACPHA Accreditation including that all faculty are following required ACFEF and ACPHA classroom requirements, such as proper uniform code and use of the program student handbook

Additional responsibilities may include:

Staff and adjunct faculty management and supervision

Oversight of community-based partnerships and initiatives including leadership and guidance of the Center's Advisory Committee Members and implementation of apprenticeship and internship opportunities for students

Initiation, coordination and implementation of program marketing in conjunction with the college's public relations and marketing department, Dean, and program faculty

Performs all duties while considering the impact of any actions on the college's sustainability initiatives in the areas of environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and economic prosperity



Requirements:

The department chair will hold at least a master's degree or its equivalent with an academic background in culinary and hospitality preferred including experience in academic programs with restaurant operations

Minimum of three years of post-secondary level teaching experience. Strong preference given to candidates with teaching and/or department chair experience in an ACFEF and/or ACHPA accredited program especially within a community college

Candidates will have work experience in culinary and/or hospitality field with five years in a supervisory role

Preferred candidates will have ten years of industry experience as full-time culinary professional OR hospitality professional including five years of industry experience as it relates to food and beverage operations with a minimum of three of those years in front of the house management, including purchasing

Preference given to candidates with ACFEF certifications and/or ACPHA certifications

Strong organizational skills, including the ability to identify and set priorities, multi-task, and meet deadlines

Strong written and verbal communication skills are mandatory

Outstanding interpersonal skills required, including the ability to interact with a diverse range of students (including those with special needs), faculty and staff required

Preference given to candidates with Business Marketing experience in the culinary or hospitality field

Ability to work independently, flexibly, and as part of a team required

Knowledge of a variety of teaching delivery methods necessary

Must be able to maintain strict confidentiality

Regular attendance is a requirement of this position



Additional Information:

Hours Per Week: 37.5

Work Schedule: varies with needs of division

Compensation: Salary range starting at $62,000 and is commensurate with experience, plus excellent medical insurances, paid leaves and tuition reimbursement.

FLSA Status: Exempt

Open Until Filled

For Best Consideration, Submit By: March 16, 2018

Application Instructions:

Please submit:

Application Cover letter Curriculum vitae Statement of your teaching philosophy

Application Link:

http://howardcc.interviewexchange.com/jobofferdetails.jsp?JOBID=94205