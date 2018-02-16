Job Summary/Company:

Are you a passionate experienced Instructional Designer? Are you seeking a rewarding position where you can contribute to the success of prestigious educational leader in the DC area? Sparks Group has partnered with a top university and we are seeking a talented Instructional Designer to join the team! If this opportunity aligns with your career goals and aspirations, please apply today!

Responsibilities:

Designing and developing active-based learning options

Assisting in the implementation and ongoing refinement of professional development programs

Utilizing appropriate approaches to instructional design such as ADDIE or SAM models

Designing and developing instructional content, including identification of the most appropriate training platforms

Developing, revising, maintaining and editing course materials

Assisting in the preparation of analysis reports, development phase reports, implementation plans, evaluation reports, and revision reports

Qualifications/Background profile:

Bachelor’s degree in adult education, instructional technology or a related field

3 years of work experience in instructional design

Knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

Experience using: Articulate Storyline, Captivate, Camtasia, Audacity, Soundforge and/or Lectora preferred; Photoshop, Premiere, Flash, Director, and SharePoint, and HTML

