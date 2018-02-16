Instructional Designer

Employer
Sparks Group
Location
Washington D.C.
Salary
Competitive pay
Posted
Feb 16, 2018
Closes
Mar 23, 2018
Ref
AD215744
Function
Designer, Graphic Designer and Artist, School and Teaching
Industry
Education
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Contract

Job Summary/Company:

Are you a passionate experienced Instructional Designer? Are you seeking a rewarding position where you can contribute to the success of prestigious educational leader in the DC area? Sparks Group has partnered with a top university and we are seeking a talented Instructional Designer to join the team! If this opportunity aligns with your career goals and aspirations, please apply today!

Responsibilities:

  • Designing and developing active-based learning options
  • Assisting in the implementation and ongoing refinement of professional development programs
  • Utilizing appropriate approaches to instructional design such as ADDIE or SAM models
  • Designing and developing instructional content, including identification of the most appropriate training platforms
  • Developing, revising, maintaining and editing course materials
  • Assisting in the preparation of analysis reports, development phase reports, implementation plans, evaluation reports, and revision reports

 Qualifications/Background profile: 

  • Bachelor’s degree in adult education, instructional technology or a related field
  • 3 years of work experience in instructional design
  • Knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint
  • Experience using: Articulate Storyline, Captivate, Camtasia, Audacity, Soundforge and/or Lectora preferred; Photoshop, Premiere, Flash, Director, and SharePoint, and HTML

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered. 

We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!

More searches like this