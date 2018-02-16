Howard Community College - Entrepreneurship/Business Department Chair

About Howard Community College:

Howard Community College (HCC) is an exciting place to work, learn, and grow! HCC has been awarded the distinction as a "Great College to Work for" since 2009 from The Chronicle of Higher Education.

Howard Community College values diversity among its faculty, staff and student population. We are an innovative institution that is committed to responding to the ever-changing needs and interests of a diverse and dynamic community. No matter where you want to go in your career, you can get there from here!

Job Description:

GENERAL RESPONSIBILITIES

The Entrepreneurship/Business Department Chair is a full-time, budgeted faculty who works collaboratively with the Dean, the Associate Dean, other Department Chairs, and Course Coordinators, for a 3-year appointment 12-month contract, and reports directly to the Dean of the Business Computer Systems Division. The department chair's role is to provide effective and innovative leadership to faculty that will ultimately provide students with the skills and knowledge to be future business leaders in an innovative and competitive world market. Leadership in visioning and strategic planning for the department including infusion of new ideas and advances in technology into the curriculum is a critical responsibility.

The department chair is expected to teach a minimum of 12 units per academic year, with one (1) credit hour equaling one (1) unit. In addition to teaching, faculty are expected to maintain at least five (5) office hours per week while class is in session and accept other responsibilities as described below:

WORK PERFORMED

Major responsibilities may include:

Supervision of full-time faculty including those who teach business and entrepreneurship (including instruction, professional development, promotion, and advancement)

Development and management of departmental budgets and purchasing

Oversight of schedule building, enrollment management and curricular development (program and course)

Implementation and tracking of core work metrics, learning outcomes assessment, accreditation standards, and student evaluations

Facilitation of student academic complaint procedures and code of conduct violations

Supervises the Center for Entrepreneurial and Business Excellence.

Routine faculty responsibilities as outlined in the Faculty Job description.

Additional responsibilities may include:

Staff and adjunct faculty management and supervision

Oversight of community-based partnerships and initiatives

Performs all duties while considering the impact of any actions on the college's sustainability initiatives in the areas of environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and economic prosperity.

Requirements:

The department chair will hold at least a master's degree or its equivalent with an academic background in business, entrepreneurship or technology preferred

Minimum of three (3) years of post-secondary level teaching experience

Experience within a community college preferred

Preferred candidates will have work experience in business, technology or entrepreneurship including at least two years in a supervisory role

Preferred candidates will have proven experience integrating the technologies that drive business success including exposure to programming, digital innovation, and other technologies that drive new value and innovation for business

Strong organizational skills, including the ability to identify and set priorities, multi-task, and meet deadlines

Strong written and verbal communication skills are mandatory

Outstanding interpersonal skills required, including the ability to interact with a diverse range of students (including those with special needs), faculty and staff required

Ability to work independently, flexibly, and as part of a team required

Knowledge of a variety of teaching delivery methods necessary

Must be able to maintain strict confidentiality

Regular attendance is a requirement of this position



Additional Information:

Hours Per Week: 37.5

Work Schedule: Varies with responsibilities, some evenings and weekends may be required.

Compensation: Baseline salary begins at $62,000 and is commensurate with experience; plus excellent health insurance, paid leave and tuition reimbursement

FLSA Status: Exempt from overtime

Grade: 12-month faculty

Open Until Filled

Best Consideration: March 16, 2018

Howard Community College (HCC) is an Equal Employment Opportunity & Affirmative Action employer & values diversity within its faculty, staff & student population. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, disability or protected veteran status.

HCC understands that persons with specific disabilities may need assistance with the job application process and/or with the interview process. For confidential assistance with the job application process, please contact the Office of Human Resources at 443-518-1100. The TDD line phone # is: 443-518-4822.



Application Instructions:

Please submit:

application cover letter curriculum vitae statement of your teaching philosophy a statement describing how the infusion of technology into business impacts college curriculum

Application Link:

http://howardcc.interviewexchange.com/jobofferdetails.jsp?JOBID=94024