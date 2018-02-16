Job Purpose:

Work as a member of a team to address customer requests for repair on their vehicles in a timely manner while maintaining quality of repair and cleanliness of the job. We are a full service shop with a lift in each bay and pride ourselves in being able and willing to take on any repair on any vehicle no matter the complexity or age of the vehicle.



Duties:



* Completing preventive maintenance and repairs such as, engine tune-ups, oil changes and fluid flushes, tire rotations and changes, wheel balancing, replacing filters, repairing engine failures; repairing mechanical and electrical systems malfunctions; replacing parts and components; replacing engines and transmissions; replacing brakes, turning drums and rotors.



* Verifies vehicle repairs by conducting test drives; adjusting controls and systems.



* Updates job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities (Continuing paid training is available and encouraged); reading technical publications.





Skills/Qualifications:



ASE certification or ability to acquire certification preferred, Current Driver's License and Good Driving Record, Ability to Pass Drug Test, Foreign and Domestic Experience Required on all Systems, Must Have Own Tools and Tool Box, Ability to lift 50 LBS Minimum, Ability to Read and Follow Directions for Complex Repairs, Ability to learn Tablet Use for Repair Documentation, Ability to work on Classic Cars or Willingness to Learn, A CAN-DO attitude, Dependable, Good Attendance, Safety Management, Problem Solver. BONUS: Emissions and/or Safety Inspector Certification, Ability to Weld.



Pay will be flat rate and rate per hour will depend on experience for Automotive Technician. The hours you get paid depend on your productivity since we have the work available. For General Repair Service Mechanic the pay is hourly and depends on experience For Inspectors the pay is commission 50/50.