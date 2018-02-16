Under the direction of the Associate Director, Communications and Media Relations, the Manager, Public Relations supports the Society’s outreach to its members, the public, and the media. The Manager, Public Relations serves as the first point of contact for journalists covering breakthroughs and trends in endocrine science and medicine.

What you’ll bring to the job:

Bachelor’s degree and 3-5 years of media relations experience required; experience at a medical/scientific/healthcare association preferred.

Proficiency in writing news releases, other press materials, and social media posts.

Ability to capture the meaning behind complex scientific information in accessible language.

Experience creating media lists and building media monitoring reports using a public relations database. Familiarity with Cision is preferred.

Strong writing, editing, and proofreading skills.

Experience staffing news conferences and webinar presentations.

Ability to develop strong, collaborative relationships and work effectively with management.

Outstanding presentation and oral communication skills.

Appropriate technical skills required for proficiency in the use of computers (MS Office suite, public relations database, web content editing.).

Our Values:

We believe in and empower our staff. We know that with our investment in their growth, they have an even greater potential to contribute to our organization. Our core values embody the character and culture of our staff – they guide our decision making, interactions and how we serve our members. As an organization, we are committed to: demonstrating responsible stewardship, treating one another with trust and mutual respect, supporting work life balance, sustaining an inclusive environment, and fostering an environment that encompasses communication, service, collaboration, results & innovation.

What you’ll own:

Developing talking points for Society spokespeople and messages for communications to all of our audiences including members, the public, and the media.

Reviewing studies accepted in the Society’s journals for newsworthy manuscripts, which you will develop and distribute as press releases.

Tracking media coverage of the Society’s journals and programs using a public relations database.

Identifying exciting research to highlight at the Society’s annual meeting. Helping develop meeting press materials and run on-site press conferences.

Responding to media requests and facilitating press interviews.

Developing and maintaining press distribution lists.

Identifying new voices among the membership and maintaining the Society’s spokesperson database.

Managing the Society’s online newsroom.

Crafting social media posts highlighting Society press materials and media coverage.

What you’ll do well:

Tell the story of our members’ work and the endocrinology field to journalists in an engaging way.

Translate the meaning of scientific findings into lay terms.

Build strong relationships with health and science journalists as well as Society members.

Juggle multiple projects and deadlines in an efficient manner.

Pay attention to the details, whether you are proofreading a news release or compiling a media results report.

What you’ll get out of it:

Work with a staff that has passion for our mission, believes in one another and has fun.

Engage with journalists from top-tier media outlets.

The chance to work in an environment that empowers staff to take informed risks and create new programs and services.

A chance to make a contribution in a fun job with room to make it your own.

A strong and competitive salary and benefits package that focuses on your well-being and financial health.



Endocrine Society offers a convenient downtown DC location within walking distance of Farragut North/Farragut West and Foggy Bottom Metro stations. Qualified candidates interested in a purposeful work environment, competitive salaries and excellent benefits, including a generous TIAA- CREF retirement plan with 10% employer contribution. Qualified candidates should submit resume and cover letter with salary requirements.

