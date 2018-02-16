The National Women’s Law Center is seeking a senior counsel to join the Center’s Education & Workplace Justice team, to promote educational opportunities and fair treatment at school for women and girls.

The Organization

National Women's Law Center: Expanding possibilities. Eliminating barriers. We are passionate champions of national and state policies and laws that help women and girls achieve their potential throughout their lives- at school, at work, at home, in their families, and in their communities. We are committed advocates who take on the toughest challenges, especially for women who face multiple and intersecting forms of discrimination and women who are low-income – and we make change happen. We are proud to have been on the front lines of virtually every major advance for women since 1972, benefiting women, their families, their communities, and the nation.

Job Description

The senior counsel will work to promote equal opportunities for women and girls in school, with a particular focus on girls of color and LGBTQ students. Using a variety of legal and advocacy strategies, the senior counsel will address obstacles to educational success faced by women and girls, including student sexual harassment and violence, disproportionate discipline that drives girls from school, and discrimination against pregnant and parenting students. From time to time, the senior counsel will work on issues as they arise, potentially including equity in athletics, career and technical education, or other issues affecting women and girls in education or in the workplace.

Key Responsibilities:

Engage in federal advocacy on issues affecting women and girls before Congress and relevant administrative agencies;

Build coalitions and partnerships to identify and advance policy goals;

Research and analyze policy and legal issues and draft a variety of written materials;

Represent clients in negotiations and litigation addressing issues of educational equity;

Manage staff on the education team and supervise cross-cutting projects using project management strategies;

Seek to advance progressive state and local policies;

Help shape program strategies and priorities;

Monitor legal trends in the Supreme Court and lower courts;

Represent the Center in the press and in public speaking opportunities.

Qualifications

The candidate must have:

A law degree and a minimum of five years of legal experience, with a preference for more;

Membership in the D.C. Bar or ability to waive into the D.C. Bar;

Experience in education policy and/or antidiscrimination law;

Commitment to centering diversity and equity in executing key responsibilities;

A demonstrated commitment to the mission of the Center.

The ideal candidate will have:

Significant experience in education policy and advocacy, teaching, and/or Title IX litigation;

Demonstrated passion for the mission of ensuring that girls and women are able to benefit fully from their education and are not pushed out of school on the basis of sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), race, disability, English language proficiency or other aspects of their identity;

Proven ability to influence and engage diverse audiences and to build long-term collaborative relationships with key organizational and individual partners;

A collaborative and collegial approach; an ability and desire to work in a team-based environment; and an orientation to the work that recognizes and values the contributions of all team members;

A high degree of self-motivation and an entrepreneurial ability to identify and seize opportunities;

Expertise in antidiscrimination law and policy;

Creativity and strategic judgment;

Excellent legal reasoning and analytical skills;

An ability to communicate persuasively and clearly, in writing and orally;

An ability to mentor and develop talent;

Attention to detail;

Experience working with communities of color, immigrant communities, and/or LGBTQ communities;

Flexibility and a sense of humor;

Spanish language ability a plus.

Compensation

Compensation will be both competitive and commensurate with the successful candidate’s background and experience.

How to Apply

If you are interested in joining the NWLC team, please submit a cover letter describing your qualifications, resume, and three references to:

EdSeniorCounsel@nwlc.org

Human Resources Department

National Women's Law Center

11 Dupont Circle, NW, Suite 800

Washington, DC 20036

FAX: 202-588-5185

Electronic submissions are preferred. Please include position title “Senior Counsel” in the subject line. Applications accepted until position is filled.

The National Women’s Law Center is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer and values a diverse workforce. We strongly encourage and seek applications from people with disabilities, people of all genders, people of color (including bilingual and bicultural individuals), veterans, and LGBTQI individuals.

Reasonable Accommodations

As noted above, NWLC welcomes applications from individuals with disabilities. If you require reasonable accommodations during any part of the hiring process, please email us at humanresources@nwlc.org or you may send the request by mail to the address above, ATTN: Human Resources Director.