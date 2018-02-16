The Foundation Schools, which has provided special education services to students with emotional and other disabilities since 1975, is seeking an Human Resources Recruitment Coordinator to work in our Rockville, Maryland Administrative Office.

JOB SUMMARY

The Human Resources Recruitment Coordinator is primarily responsible for attracting candidates, evaluating resumes and scheduling of interviews, and managing the new hire and on-boarding processes. They research and implement recruitment methods, obtain or maintain recruitment sources and develop partnerships with local colleges, universities or job recruitment agencies to optimize recruitment efforts. The Human Resources Recruitment Coordinator creates and posts internal job posting notifications, job advertisements, and website notices for open positions. They complete the on-boarding process, including paperwork and data entry, for new hires and follow up on any missing documentation or information. They assist with writing and updating job descriptions. This position assists with other HR functions and processes as needed.

Education, Experience and Certification Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or higher in Human Resources or related field is preferred equivalent experience may be substituted for degree

Three or more years of experience in the Human Resources field with an emphasis on employee recruitment and on-boarding preferred

Considerable knowledge of HR principles and practices

Experience working with HRIS, Applicant Tracking and/or payroll systems preferred

HR Certification(s) preferred

ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS

Responsible for company recruitment efforts including advertisements and job postings, review and updates to job descriptions, resume review and submission of resumes to hiring teams

Responsible for the temporary contractor process to include review of resumes, scheduling interviews, communicating with the departments and agencies of new placements and terminations, and following up on all paperwork and data entry

Complete clerical needs for all recruitment and on-boarding processes including creation and updates to forms and tracking systems, job postings, applicant tracking and new hire paperwork

Assist school staff with interview schedules, interview questions and the completion of reference checks for potential new hires

Prepare new hire binders, and contractor or intern information packets; set up new employee and new contractor files; order supplies and update master copies as needed

Complete new employee orientations and obtain all related paperwork; follow up on all missing information or paperwork

Complete new related service providers and intern orientations and obtain all related paperwork; follow up on all missing information or paperwork

Enter new hire and terminated employee information into all HR, company, and compliance systems

Submit paperwork for CPS and Criminal History Information Reports on new hires and notify CJIS of terminated employees; track and record results in all required systems; notify management of any questionable results

Research, register and attend local job fairs and job placement events as assinged

Research and implement recruitment methods, obtain or maintain recruitment sources; develop partnerships with local colleges, universities or job recruitment agencies to optimize recruitment efforts

Maintain knowledge of state and federal laws that apply to Human Resources rules, guidelines, policies, practices and procedures; help to develop departmental goals, objectives and systems to maintain compliance and to maximize departmental efficiency; interpret and communicate HR related information to staff at meetings and though updates to the HR policy manual, employee handbook and the HR procedural manual

Maintain data in HRIS and applicant tracking systems as needed by adding new information and reviewing information for accuracy; create and distribute reports to the management team

