The Foundation Schools, which has provided special education services to students with emotional and other disabilities since 1975, is seeking an Administrative Assistant to work with our IEP Coordinator/DP Teacher in our Gaithersburg, Maryland school.

The Administrative Assistant will assist the IEP Coordinator/Diagnostic Prescriptive Teacher with all clerical aspects of the special education IEP process and clerical tasks related to all aspects of state assessments, school based assessments and testing as required. The Administrative Assistant will assist the IEP Coordinator/Diagnostic Prescriptive Teacher to ensure that the school remains in compliance with all federal; state and local regulations and guidelines. Administrative Assistants at The Foundation Schools perform a wide variety of clerical and secretarial duties to support the administrative, organizational, and scheduling needs of the school. They prepare and accurately maintain a variety of reports, records and files relating to students, staff, operational expenses, and school activities with an emphasis on accurate data entry. They may also answer the telephones and act first point of contact for all callers, visitors, parents and students.

This is a 10-month school year schedule position (end of August - end of June), paid over 12 months.

Responsibilities may include but are not limited to:

Complete data entry tasks of IEP information into all necessary systems; ensure IEPs accuracy and completion by proof reading, editing and review that all required sections have been completed

Create and send Letters of Invitation for IEP meetings; ensure sufficient copies of routing documents are available for meetings; copy and mail materials before and after IEP meeting; file IEP documents as needed

Track needs for attendance letters and meetings; create, send and file attendance letters

Assist with coordinating scheduled meetings and maintain meeting calendars

Assist with mandated notifications to parents regarding upcoming testing

Complete basic data entry tasks for state mandated testing (pre-test files, etc.); file test scores

Conduct data entry and other organizational tasks required for assessments or interventions as assigned

Conduct random file audits as assigned

Complete data entry of information for transcripts in all required systems (attendance counts, etc.)

Assist with updating credit checklist with current class information

Act as the designated back-up for the administrative assistant to cover lunches, breaks or other absences

Education, Experience and Certification Qualifications:

A high school diploma, G.E.D., or equivalent is required

Related course work, Associates or Bachelor’s degree is preferred

Two or more years of experience in data entry, clerical, and administrative functions preferred

Excellent typing, written and oral communication skills required

Prior experience with face to face and telephone client or customer service preferred

Experience with a variety of computer software applications in word processing, spreadsheets, databases and presentation software

Prior experience in a school setting is a plus

Bilingual (Spanish/English) abilities are preferred

www.foundationschools.org