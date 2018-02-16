Administrative Assistant - Special Education School

Employer
The Foundation Schools
Location
Gaithersburg, Montgomery County, Maryland
Posted
Feb 16, 2018
Closes
Mar 23, 2018
Ref
AAMC
Function
Administrative, School and Teaching
Industry
Education, Primary and Secondary
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

The Foundation Schools, which has provided special education services to students with emotional and other disabilities since 1975, is seeking an Administrative Assistant to work with our IEP Coordinator/DP Teacher  in our Gaithersburg, Maryland school.

The Administrative Assistant will assist the IEP Coordinator/Diagnostic Prescriptive Teacher with all clerical aspects of the special education IEP process and clerical tasks related to all aspects of state assessments, school based assessments and testing as required.  The  Administrative Assistant will assist the IEP Coordinator/Diagnostic Prescriptive Teacher to ensure that the school remains in compliance with all federal; state and local regulations and guidelines.  Administrative Assistants at The Foundation Schools perform a wide variety of clerical and secretarial duties to support the administrative, organizational, and scheduling needs of the school.  They prepare and accurately maintain a variety of reports, records and files relating to students, staff, operational expenses, and school activities with an emphasis on accurate data entry.  They may also answer the telephones and act first point of contact for all callers, visitors, parents and students.

This is a 10-month school year schedule position (end of August - end of June), paid over 12 months. 

Responsibilities may include but are not limited to:

  • Complete data entry tasks of IEP information into all necessary systems; ensure IEPs accuracy and completion by proof reading, editing and review that all required sections have been completed
  • Create and send Letters of Invitation for IEP meetings; ensure sufficient copies of routing documents are available for meetings; copy and mail materials before and after IEP meeting; file IEP documents as needed
  • Track needs for attendance letters and meetings; create, send and file attendance letters
  • Assist with coordinating scheduled meetings and maintain meeting calendars
  • Assist with mandated notifications to parents regarding upcoming testing
  • Complete basic data entry tasks for state mandated testing (pre-test files, etc.); file test scores
  • Conduct data entry and other organizational tasks required for assessments or interventions as assigned
  • Conduct random file audits as assigned
  • Complete data entry of information for transcripts in all required systems (attendance counts, etc.)
  • Assist with updating credit checklist with current class information
  • Act as the designated back-up for the administrative assistant to cover lunches, breaks or other absences

Education, Experience and Certification Qualifications: 

  • A high school diploma, G.E.D., or equivalent is required
  • Related course work, Associates or Bachelor’s degree is preferred
  • Two or more years of experience in data entry, clerical, and administrative functions  preferred
  • Excellent typing, written and oral communication skills required
  • Prior experience with face to face and telephone client or customer service preferred
  • Experience with a variety of computer software applications in word processing, spreadsheets, databases and presentation software
  • Prior experience in a school setting is a plus
  • Bilingual (Spanish/English) abilities are preferred

www.foundationschools.org

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for Administrative Assistant - Special Education School

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this