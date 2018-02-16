Job Summary/Company:

Our client, a dynamic leader in healthcare services, has an immediate need for experienced and exceptional Medical Reimbursement Analysts in their Dulles, VA location. If you are looking for full time hours, enjoy interaction with customers and excel in a fast-paced environment, then these opportunities are for you! Apply now or call 703-620-6444!

Responsibilities:

Candidates are responsible for assisting callers with moderate to complex billing and coding issues, insurance benefit investigations, prior authorizations and appeals inquiries.

Interaction with patients, physicians, healthcare providers, payers, pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturer sales teams.

Review and resolve denied or underpaid insurance claims.

Identify and assess specific insurance coverage options for client specific products; research payer medical policy.

Monitor and update payer prior authorization requirements, coverage policies for specific client programs.

Document all activities in program database within required timelines.

Qualifications/Background profile:

Chosen candidates will have a minimum of 2 years recent healthcare experience (1 year of direct industry experience preferred)

Advanced knowledge of medical insurance (public, and commercial), medical billing and coding and associated terminology, advanced problem solving, research and analytical skills. Advanced communication (verbal and written), outstanding customer service skills (call center preferred)

Proficient in data entry and Microsoft Office

Bachelor's degree or relevant experience

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.



We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!