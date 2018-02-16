Warehouse Worker

Employer
Sparks Group
Location
Chantilly, Virginia
Salary
Competitive pay
Posted
Feb 16, 2018
Closes
Mar 23, 2018
Ref
AD215869
Function
Other
Industry
Manufacturing
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Contract

Job Summary/Company: 

Sparks Group is seeking warehouse workers to support a large manufacturing and production company located in Chantilly, VA. Apply now or call 703-620-6444!   

Responsibilities:

  • Pull, transfer, deduct jobs and restock inventory according to appropriate work instructions
  • Count and verify (audit) paper inventory 
  • Process scrap, destroy obsolete orders and record data in inventory system accordingly
  • Follow good warehousing in receiving and maintaining stock levels
  • Operate performance deadlines for customer output
  • Implement and support ISO 9001 specifications and requirements
  • Other duties as assigned

Qualifications/Background Profile:

  • Applicants selected will be subject to a 7 year background check, drug screen and credit screen to meet position eligibility requirements

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered. 

We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!

