Warehouse Worker
- Employer
- Sparks Group
- Location
- Chantilly, Virginia
- Salary
- Competitive pay
- Posted
- Feb 16, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 23, 2018
- Ref
- AD215869
- Function
- Other
- Industry
- Manufacturing
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Contract
Job Summary/Company:
Sparks Group is seeking warehouse workers to support a large manufacturing and production company located in Chantilly, VA. Apply now or call 703-620-6444!
Responsibilities:
- Pull, transfer, deduct jobs and restock inventory according to appropriate work instructions
- Count and verify (audit) paper inventory
- Process scrap, destroy obsolete orders and record data in inventory system accordingly
- Follow good warehousing in receiving and maintaining stock levels
- Operate performance deadlines for customer output
- Implement and support ISO 9001 specifications and requirements
- Other duties as assigned
Qualifications/Background Profile:
- Applicants selected will be subject to a 7 year background check, drug screen and credit screen to meet position eligibility requirements
