Job Summary/Company:

Sparks Group is seeking warehouse workers to support a large manufacturing and production company located in Chantilly, VA. Apply now or call 703-620-6444!

Responsibilities:

Pull, transfer, deduct jobs and restock inventory according to appropriate work instructions

Count and verify (audit) paper inventory

Process scrap, destroy obsolete orders and record data in inventory system accordingly

Follow good warehousing in receiving and maintaining stock levels

Operate performance deadlines for customer output

Implement and support ISO 9001 specifications and requirements

Other duties as assigned

Qualifications/Background Profile:

Applicants selected will be subject to a 7 year background check, drug screen and credit screen to meet position eligibility requirements

